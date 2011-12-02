LONDON Dec 2 Britain's media watchdog
said it has fined Iranian news channel Press TV 100,000 pounds
($156,800) for broadcasting an unauthorised interview with an
imprisoned Newsweek journalist.
Tensions with Iran are already high after Britain responded
to an attack on its embassy in Tehran on Tuesday by shutting
down the Iranian embassy in London and expelling its staff.
Press TV, which broadcasts in English and has an office in
London, was punished for failing to say that an interview with
Iranian-Canadian journalist Maziar Bahari in June 2009 was
filmed while he was in jail on suspicion of spying.
"It was in this vulnerable, sensitive and intimidating
situation that a Press TV journalist in Tehran interviewed and
filmed him in circumstances in which it should have been clear
to Press TV that he was giving an interview under duress," the
Ofcom watchdog said in its ruling.
Bahari was arrested after disputed Iranian elections in June
2009 and held in Tehran's Evin prison until he was freed on bail
four months later.
Press TV is a 24-hour news channel owned by the Iranian
state, available via satellite around the world and on the
Internet.
(Reporting by Keith Weir; editing by David Stamp)