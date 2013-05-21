DUBAI May 21 Iran's electoral watchdog has barred former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani and a close aide to president Mahmoud Ahadinejad from running in the June 14 presidential election, state media reported on Tuesday.

Rafsanjani and Esfandiar Rahim Mashaie were disqualified by the Guardian Council which approved a list of eight candidates announced by the Interior Ministry late on Tuesday, Fars news agency reported. (Reporting By Marcus George; Editing by Michael Roddy)