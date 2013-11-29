* Peugeot, Renault officials attending Iran conference
* Foreign firms hope to revive Iran production
* U.S. companies remain barred for now
By Laurence Frost and Marcus George
PARIS/DUBAI, Nov 28 Peugeot and
Renault are among Western firms sending executives to
an automotive conference that opens in Iran on Saturday - firing
the starting gun on a more overt race for post-sanctions
business.
The French carmakers are poised to resume vehicle sales in
Iran, using a six-month easing of trade restrictions to reclaim
their market position before the mass arrival of competitors
behind any permanent detente that could follow.
Production by Iran's domestic car industry, unusually
developed for the Middle East, peaked at 1.6 million cars in
2011, the year crippling new sanctions were introduced. Leading
manufacturer Iran Khodro accounted for about half of that
output.
Khodro and No.2 manufacturer SAIPA have a handful of foreign
production partners - including South Korea's Kia,
Suzuki Motor Corp. and the two French manufacturers -
and exported some of their vehicles.
The conference in Tehran, planned before last weekend's Iran
nuclear talks breakthrough, includes representatives of German,
South Korean and Japanese manufacturers on its billing.
Volkswagen, Suzuki, Kia and affiliate
Hyundai all denied Iranian media reports that they
were to attend, but Renault and PSA Peugeot Citroen confirmed
they were sending representatives.
In return for undertakings by Tehran to freeze key parts of
its nuclear programme, the so-called P5+1 powers agreed on Nov.
24 to a six-month suspension of trade sanctions on selected
goods including auto parts.
The easing, due to start by early January, is good news for
the French, which until recently shipped semi-built cars to Iran
as component "kits" for assembly by local partners Iran Khodro
and SAIPA.
U.S. carmakers meanwhile remain barred from Iran by domestic
rules including a trade embargo that is not subject to any
immediate relief.
POSITIONING
In the event of a sustained diplomatic thaw, Iran has
potential to be a profitable, fast-growing auto market soon
exceeding 2 million vehicles annually, analysts say.
"There's enormous and immediate interest in Iran," said
Thierry Coville, an Iran specialist at IRIS, a French
international relations think-tank.
Sanctions relief on autos brings tangible benefits to
ordinary Iranians that may help President Hassan Rouhani win
domestic backing for further concessions underpinning a
definitive nuclear deal in six months, Coville said.
"It will have a pretty swift impact in a sector that is a
big source of Iranian jobs - so this is more than just
symbolic."
More than 100,000 auto workers were laid off as sanctions
hit Iran's biggest manufacturing industry, with plants now
running below half capacity, according to official data.
Combined with the steadily rising average age of vehicles on
Iran's roads, that spells enticing levels of replacement demand
that could be unleashed if full market-opening were followed by
the taming of inflation and a stronger rial.
Peugeot's 458,000 sales amounted to a 29 percent market
share at the 2011 peak, while Renault claimed 5.9 percent of
national registrations. Former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad
drove a Peugeot 504.
But the significant tightening of U.S.-led sanctions on the
oil industry and financial transactions has eroded production to
292,000 cars in the first half of the current Persian year,
which began in March.
Western carmakers appear to have been positioning themselves
for months ahead of an anticipated reopening.
"We haven't been sitting on our hands," a source close to
Renault said, adding that some Iranian production was ongoing
from stocks of components that pre-date June's U.S. executive
order halting parts shipments.
The French carmaker has been in talks for weeks on a
resumption of deliveries, the source said.
Peugeot's situation is more complex because shipments have
been halted for longer - since February 2012 - and because the
Paris-based carmaker is pursuing a strategic alliance with 7
percent-shareholder General Motors.
Peugeot hopes an easing of sanctions will restore the 150
million euros ($204 million) they wiped from profit, finance
chief Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon told analysts this week.
"We would need several weeks to start up these operations
again," a company spokesman said. "But we're not there yet."
Peugeot insists it was financial sanctions that halted the
trade, 14 months before Renault followed suit. But GM told
investors it had received assurances that Peugeot would end Iran
sales before approving their alliance.
U.S. CAUTION
The U.S. carmakers themselves may not be merely watching
from the sidelines.
Ford and GM both deny knowledge of third-party
importers that have sprung up in Iran to offer their vehicles
online - alongside those of other major carmakers.
But Ford has been identifying potential distribution
partners in Iran so that it can "move quite quickly" when the
time comes, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
The company "continues to follow all legal requirements
expected under the current sanctions regime and will monitor the
situation carefully", a Ford spokesman said, declining to
comment on any preparations underway.
GM says it was not behind a recent Iranian advertising
campaign for its cars, or a shipment of Chevrolet Camaros that
arrived in the country earlier this year and were widely
photographed by local media.
"We are a U.S. company and we adhere to U.S. laws and
regulations as well as sanctions," a GM spokesman said. "That's
why we don't have any dealings with Iran."
American carmakers, largely absent from Iran since the 1979
revolution, must tread with particular care to avoid riling the
powerful U.S. pro-sanctions lobby or wider public opinion, still
wary of the Islamic state's ambitions.
"Those who think it's open season on business in Iran are
sorely mistaken," a U.S. Treasury spokesman said this week. The
government still owns about 2 percent of GM, a legacy of its
2009 bailout.
Still, the French may not have carte blanche to reclaim
their former share of business. One complication may arise from
the tough line taken by Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius in the
final phase of nuclear talks.
Days before the deal, Paris and Tehran traded barbs after
France had dismissed an earlier draft as too soft, ending the
previous round of negotiations.
French government officials play down the fallout.
"I don't think our intransigence has hurt us," said one
diplomat. "I spent three days with the Iranians and I didn't
sense they had any problem with us."
Even so, Iran's authorities may not want a return to
business as usual.
Iran Khodro has said sanctions easing is an opportunity to
add new production partners, diluting Peugeot and Renault.
Director general Hashem Yekeh Zareh also told Iran's IRNA
news agency the company was seeking greater self-sufficiency to
put it beyond the reach of any future trade restrictions.
"We must ensure that shortcomings in our previous
relationships with global car manufacturers are not repeated,"
Zareh said, "so that issues such as sanctions cannot create
challenges for the national car industry."