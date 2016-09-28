(Recasts with details on export guarantees)
VIENNA, Sept 28 Austria agreed on Wednesday to
significantly increase its export guarantees for deals with Iran
during a visit by the Islamic Republic's central bank chief, two
people familiar with the matter said.
It will raise the total amount of guarantees that
Oesterreichische Kontrollbank, the body responsible,
can provide to roughly 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) from more
than 200 million euros, the people said.
"It is about saying that it is possible to do significantly
more than before," said one of the people, who spoke on
condition of anonymity because the talks between Iranian and
Austrian officials were confidential.
The increase follows a series of memorandums of
understanding involving companies in sectors including
steelmaking and healthcare that were signed during a visit by
Iranian business leaders in March.
Tehran has complained that despite a nuclear deal with major
powers that lifted many sanctions against it, large banks are
unwilling to do business with Iran for fear of falling foul of
U.S. sanctions that are still in place.
Its central bank chief told Austrian news agency APA that
European firms should encourage the U.S. authorities to honour
the deal. He met on Wednesday with his Austrian counterpart and
executives from banks including Erste Group and
Raiffeisen Bank International, people familiar with
the matter said.
($1 = 0.8920 euros)
(Reporting by Francois Murphy and Kirsti Knolle; Editing by
Alison Williams)