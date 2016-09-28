VIENNA, Sept 28 European banks and firms should use their influence in the United States to speed up the implementation of financing projects with Iran, the Islamic Republic's central bank chief said on Wednesday.

"We expect European banks and companies to help us explain to U.S. authorities that they must keep their side of the nuclear deal," Valiollah Seif said in an interview with Austrian news agency APA in Vienna, where he is meeting his Austrian counterpart on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle)