LONDON May 19 Iran's efforts to unify its
official exchange rate with the market rate have been stymied by
a lack of progress in re-integrating the country in
international capital markets, central bank governor Valiollah
Seif said on Thursday.
Iran has a formal exchange rate set by the central bank and
an unofficial market rate used more freely.
Policymakers have said previously that they planned to unify
the two, with the process originally due to start about six
months after the country implemented a deal with major world
powers in January aimed at limiting its nuclear activities in
return for having sanctions lifted.
"It was our expectation...to be able to connect to the
international markets and utilise all the resources available
during a reasonable period of time. But unfortunately it did not
happen as yet as we expected," Seif told Reuters in an interview
on the sidelines of the Euromoney Iran conference.
"It is a pre-condition to achieve the unification to have
access for our foreign exchange resources and ability to move
freely these resources around the globe... We would only embark
on exchange unification when we are certain about the
possibility of sustaining the stability in the foreign exchange
market."
In January, world powers led by the United States and the
European Union lifted most sanctions on Iran in return for curbs
on its nuclear programme.
However, some U.S. sanctions remain in place and U.S. banks
remain prohibited from doing business with Iran directly or
indirectly because Washington still accuses Tehran of
"supporting terrorism". That has also deterred European
institutions for fear of facing U.S. legal problems.
Seif, speaking through a translator, said that he would have
loved to see access to the global financial system happen
already.
"According to the commitments stipulated in the JCPOA we
would have loved to see it yesterday," he said, referring to the
formal title of the nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan
of Action.
"The other parties are not feeling responsible enough to
deliver on their commitments. We expect that its delay will be
compensated sooner rather than later," he said, adding the
United States had a "specific role" to play in this process and
countries could not just pick and choose which bits to
implement.
Asked which institutions and countries had shown the most
interest in forging closer links with Iran, Seif said Iran's
counterparties in the oil market and for Iranian exports were
the ones Tehran was concentrating on.
He named Japan, Korea, Italy, Austria and Spain, but
declined to give any further details.
"We think we will see better results in the near future."
Iran's economic growth has been well below potential rates
due to the impact of sanctions, low energy prices and high
interest rates. But Seif said he expected the annual growth rate
to reach 8 percent over the next five years, although not this
year.
He also said the country was on track to bring inflation,
which is currently at around 11 percent, down to single digits
during the financial year ending next March.
"It is absolutely plausible for Iran to achieve high growth
for a high period of time because of the available resources and
its geopolitical position. Given this capacity, it is really
only (necessary) for conditions to be right to achieve this."
