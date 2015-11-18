FRANKFURT Nov 18 Iran plans to unify its official and unofficial exchange rates once a nuclear deal with Western powers is implemented as it was not the authorities' job to manage the rate, central bank chief Valiollah Seif said on Wednesday.

Iran and also wants to push interest rates lower in line with the fall in inflation, he said.

Seif said the unification of the two currency rates will begin about six months after the nuclear deal comes into force sometime at the end of 2015 or early 2016, and the central bank will aim to limit currency fluctuations but not manage the market.

He also said that while commercial banks recently announced interest rate cuts, market rates are still too high.

"The interbank money market rate is above the realistic criteria, this is not good for growth in the national economy," Seif told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference. "We are very much in the process to push down the interest rates... to bring them as close to the inflation rate." (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Toby Chopra)