DUBAI, April 7 London-based asset manager Charlemagne Capital and Turquoise Partners, a Tehran-based investment firm, said they were teaming up to establish and promote funds that would invest in the Iranian securities markets.

The first fund may be launched in the next few weeks and is expected initially to be over $70 million in size, growing to above $200 million in the short term, Dominic Bokor-Ingram, a portfolio adviser at Charlemagne, said by telephone on Tuesday.

Investor interest in Iran has been ignited by last week's preliminary agreement between Tehran and world powers on curbing its nuclear programme. If a final deal is reached by a June 30 deadline, economic sanctions that have stifled trade and investment in Iran will be lifted.

Bokor-Ingram said Charlemagne would comply with all legal requirements and sanctions-related restrictions, but interest in Iran was intense and the firm did not think it necessary to delay the fund launch until a final nuclear deal was concluded.

Charlemagne is an emerging market asset management group with about $2.5 billion under management. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia. Editing by Jane Merriman)