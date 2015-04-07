(Adds details of plan, context, analysis)
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, April 7 A British asset manager is
teaming up with a Tehran-based firm to establish funds that will
invest in the Iranian securities markets, in a sign that flows
of foreign money into Iran may not wait for economic sanctions
to be lifted.
London-based Charlemagne Capital, an emerging
market asset management group with about $2.5 billion under
management, said on Tuesday it would set up and promote the
funds jointly with Turquoise Partners.
The interest of foreign investors in Iran has been ignited
by last week's preliminary agreement between Tehran and world
powers on curbing its nuclear programme. If a final deal is
reached by a June 30 deadline, sanctions that have stifled trade
and investment for years will be lifted.
Charlemagne aims to launch its first fund even before that
deadline, in the next few weeks. It expects the fund initially
to raise over $70 million from global investors, increasing
beyond $200 million in the short term, said Dominic
Bokor-Ingram, portfolio adviser at the firm.
He said Charlemagne would comply with all legal requirements
and sanctions-related restrictions, but the firm did not think
it necessary to delay the fund launch and some investments until
sanctions were actually removed.
"There is a huge amount of interest among investors. This
crystallises what we have been working on for some time,"
Bokor-Ingram said by telephone.
One big obstacle to foreign investment is sanctions that
make cross-border money transfers very hard and largely freeze
Iran out of the global financial system. Bokor-Ingram declined
to discuss how the new fund would deal with such problems.
During the past several years, new foreign portfolio
investment in Iran has been close to zero. Turquoise says it
manages about $70 million of foreign money, more than 90 percent
of the foreign capital currently in the Tehran Stock Exchange,
plus $130 million of local funds.
In addition to the sanctions, foreign investors in Iran will
face an unstable economic environment, political uncertainty,
and low liquidity which can make it hard to get into and out of
stocks.
But the potential of an economy with more than 75 million
people, and a diverse stock market with a capitalisation of $112
billion, may make those risks worthwhile.
The stock exchange's main index climbed 7.8 percent to a
three-month high in the three days after the preliminary nuclear
deal, but dropped back 1.0 percent on Tuesday.
