By Raissa Kasolowsky
ABU DHABI May 8 Iran is accepting yuan for some
of the approximately $20 billion worth of crude the OPEC member
supplies to its main client, China, annually, an Iranian
diplomat said on Tuesday, as the two countries try to maintain
trade ties despite Western sanctions.
U.S. sanctions against Iran have made paying for its crude
with hard currency difficult for top oil customers including
China and India, forcing them to look for alternatives.
The U.S. dollar and euros are the two main currencies used
in the global oil trade.
But tougher Western measures aimed at pressuring Iran to
halt its nuclear programme have forced importers of Iranian oil
to pay in the Korean won and the Japanese yen.
The Financial Times on Monday reported that China for months
has been transferring renminbi to Tehran through Russian banks
to pay for Iranian crude. OPEC's second largest oil producer was
using the currency to spend on goods and services imported from
China.
Initially, the non-barter portions of the transactions were
settled in Beijing through renminbi accounts but, as a result of
U.S. pressure, domestic banks such as Bank of China
had stopped dealing with Iran, the newspaper said, citing
unidentified industry executives.
"Yes, that is correct," Mohammed Reza Fayyaz, the Iranian
ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, told Reuters when asked
to comment on the report.
It is unclear how much of Iran's oil China is paying for
with its own currency. China's two major Iranian oil buyers,
Sinopec Corp and Zhuhai Zhenrong Corp, have been
paying mostly in euros for the roughly 520,000 barrels per day
of supplies they receive.
Chinese companies started paying in euros for their Iranian
crude in 2006. The idea of settling some of the oil trade in the
Chinese currency was first floated in 2010.