By Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, April 13 Chinese shipyards are expected
to deliver the first of 12 supertankers to Iranian oil shipping
operator NITC in May, two months ahead of a European ban that
would make it difficult for most of the world's fleet to carry
the OPEC member's oil.
Another seven very large crude carriers (VLCCs) are
scheduled for delivery by the end of this year from two Chinese
shipyards, and the remaining four are expected to be
commissioned by the end of 2013 as part of a total contract
worth $1.2 billion, industry executives told Reuters.
The new tankers would add much-needed capacity to NITC's
fleet at a time when the number of maritime firms willing to
transport Iranian crude has dwindled significantly amid tighter
western sanctions. This has forced Asian oil buyers to rely more
on Iranian-owned tankers.
"These new tankers now carry more weight in this sanction
environment," said a Beijing-based oil executive with knowledge
of these ships, adding that the first tanker with a capacity of
318,000 deadweight tonnes is named "Safe".
The EU will prohibit European insurers and reinsurers from
indemnifying tankers carrying Iranian crude oil anywhere in the
world from July, threatening to curtail shipments and raise
costs for major buyers like China, India, Japan and Korea.
India, Japan and other top Iran oil buyers are hoping their
governments will step in and provide sovereign guarantees to
allow Asian insurers to replace lost European coverage. Another
option to keep the flow of Iranian oil to Asia would be for the
OPEC member to provide the maritime insurance for shipments.
A second executive, with direct knowledge of the delivery
programme, said the western sanctions have not impacted the
shipbuilding contract with Iran as payments from NITC so far
have been received without much problem, though the full payment
was not due yet.
The 12 new VLCCs, together capable of transporting 24
million barrels of crude, will significantly expand NITC's
tanker fleet of 39 ships.
The company's current fleet has the capacity to ship 61.5
million barrels of crude oil, or about 24 days worth of Iran's
2.6 million barrels per day crude exports. NITC would roughly
need to add an extra 17 supertankers above the 12 it has on
order to have the capacity to ship all of Iran's crude exports
to Asia, according to Reuters calculations.
The 12 vessels were commissioned at Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding
Co. Ltd, a unit of China CSSC Holdings Ltd based in
financial hub Shanghai, and Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co.
Ltd, based in the northeastern port of Dalian.
Each builder won an order for six vessels, with the total
order financed mostly by China's Export and Import Bank,
officials said, a policy bank that funds China's massive trade
business and Chinese firms' overseas investment.
The Iranian firm has by now settled more than two-thirds of
the $600 million bill with at least one of the two shipyards,
said the second executive, who declined to be named due to the
sensitivity of the matter.
NITC, formerly known as the National Iranian Tanker Company,
was privatised in 2000 and is now owned by three Iranian pension
funds. It operates a fleet of 39 vessels including 25 VLCCs, one
of the world's biggest crude oil transporters.
Some of its tankers are being used as floating storages as
Tehran struggles to market its crude exports as buyers cut back
on imports.
Most of NITC's ships were built in South Korea and carry the
flags of Cyprus or Malta, according to the company website.
(www.nitc-tankers.com/fleet.html).
This is not the first time NITC has built crude carriers in
China. Between 2002 and 2004, five VLCCs were commissioned in
China's Dalian, the company posted on its website.
