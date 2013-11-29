* Populous, resource-rich Iran could be lucrative market
* German exports to a post-sanction Iran could hit 5 bln
euros
* German-Iranian Chamber of Commerce reports increased
interest
* Many companies eyeing opportunities, but too early to act
By Alexandra Hudson
BERLIN, Nov 29 The phone hasn't stopped ringing
at the German-Iranian Chamber of Commerce since six world powers
reached a deal with Tehran to curb its nuclear programme,
opening the prospect that Iran can begin to shake off its
economic isolation.
A strategically located country with massive oil and gas
reserves, an urgent need to overhaul its creaking
infrastructure, and a young population of 76 million is of
particular interest to export champion Germany, once Iran's
largest trade partner.
"We are speaking to companies interested in doing business
with Iran all day," said Michael Tockuss, director of the
chamber of commerce.
In practice, they are likely to tread warily. The
preliminary accord struck in Geneva on Sunday,
which brings up to $7 billion worth of sanctions relief to Iran,
could still come unstuck after 10 years of distrust and rancour,
leading to yet deeper sanctions that could sink any hasty
investments.
The deal, which runs for six months, includes access to a
potential $1.5 billion in trade in gold and precious metals, the
suspension of some sanctions on Iran's auto sector and
petrochemical exports, and opens ways to send and receive
payments for humanitarian trade, including medicine and medical
devices.
The United States, under pressure from congressmen sceptical
about the deal and from an implacably opposed Israel, has
downplayed the likelihood of a business bonanza.
"We don't see on the basis of a six-month agreement business
rushing in ... and we will vigorously, vigorously, enforce the
vast majority of sanctions, which will remain in place," a
senior U.S. administration official said ahead of the talks.
But he conceded: "There is no doubt that some business will
return to Iran."
Tockuss said there was "not only appetite from Germany.
American firms are also very interested, particularly in areas
such as medical equipment ... One of the most important aspects
of the agreement is the financial channel it establishes."
He also listed automobile parts suppliers, machinery makers
and infrastructure suppliers as firms that could benefit.
Although humanitarian products like medicines were exempt
from sanctions, in practice supplies have been disrupted because
banks and companies have been wary of doing business with
Tehran. That could now start to change, increasing the flow of
Western drugs to the country.
Richard Bergstrom, director general of the European
Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, said
controls on capital flows had indirectly contributed to
shortages of medicines in Iran. "I think the easing of
restrictions is good for Iranian patients," he said.
Turkey's leading pharmaceuticals company Abdi Ibrahim said
the ability to resume payments under a Turkish bank would be a
positive driver for companies.
"Our team has been analysing the Iranian market for some
time, but due to latest developments we'll speed up the
process," said chairman Nezih Barut. "We are expecting to start
production by the end of 2014 at the earliest and maybe by
2015."
Germany's largest companies were mostly tightlipped. Autos
and machinery maker MAN said it had no business with
Iran and no plans to change that. Conglomerate Siemens
said it would fulfil existing contracts, but not
establish new business.
A spokeswoman for conglomerate Robert Bosch, a big
supplier to the auto industry, acknowledged there was good
potential if the political and legal conditions held up, given
Iran's central location, big young population and decent
education levels.
She said Bosch had no facilities in Iran and closed a Tehran
office in 2010, but was monitoring the situation closely and
examining prospects for possible business there.
Deutsche Bank said it was too early to say.
"There is no fundamental sense of relief that we can take on
new business deals in a big way," said co-chief executive
Juergen Fitschen, but added that once trade picked up,
cross-border transactions would need banks.
Turkey's banks were already getting the green light from
their government.
"Because of the pressure exerted by the United States,
private banks were unable to process (Iranian) transactions. Now
that obstacle has been removed, not only Halkbank but other
banks will be able to process payments," Economy Minister Zafer
Caglayan told reporters in Istanbul.
REVIVING TIES
Other European companies were watching with interest.
"From a practical point of view, if these sanctions against
Iran were to be eased, that could mean positive possibilities
for the Volvo Group," said a spokeswoman for the Swedish truck
maker. "That is obvious."
French building materials firm Saint-Gobain was
taking the long view.
Asked if the deal with Tehran opened new opportunities,
co-chief executive Pierre-Andre de Chalendar said: "In due time,
I sure hope. But it is a bit early to say."
While some firms are looking for new openings, South African
mobile phone operator MTN Group has unfinished business
it hopes to settle; it has about $450 million locked in its Iran
unit, frozen by the sanctions.
Similarly, a full-scale lifting of sanctions could allow
Austrian energy firm OMV to revive a major 2007 gas
exploration and production deal with Iran, which it had to put
on ice because of political pressure.
The agreement foresaw OMV and the National Iranian Oil
Company jointly producing liquefied natural gas from the world's
biggest gas field, South Pars, as well as OMV's buying gas from
Iran for Europe. An OMV spokesman said the firm was "observing
the situation. Dialogue is always to be welcomed. But it is too
early to draw conclusions."
South Pars is a big draw for European oil and gas majors who
worked in Iran before the sanctions. Iran's oil minister Bijan
Zanganeh says he has begun talks with potential investors.
France's Vallourec, which makes seamless steel
tubing used in oil and shale gas drilling, said that if foreign
firms returned, "we will obviously be there to work with them".
WATCH AND WAIT?
Tockuss said German firms faced potential U.S. competition
and warned that EU sanctions might be more cumbersome to undo
than U.S. embargos, allowing the Americans to act more quickly.
Should all sanctions be lifted, Iran could be worth perhaps
5 billion euros of exports a year to Germany. They totalled
almost 4 billion euros in 2008, before sanctions took hold. Last
year Iran bought just 2.5 billion euros' worth of German goods.
Omid Nouripour, a German-Iranian lawmaker for the Greens,
advised careful preparation and lots of patience: "I would tell
German business it is an exciting time; go to Iran, look, then
wait ... We need to see what happens in the next six months."