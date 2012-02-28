SINGAPORE Feb 28 An Iranian supertanker
anchored near Singapore has discharged a part cargo of
condensate into a smaller China-bound tanker in what traders
said on Tuesday was a rare move, taking place as Western
sanctions are complicating oil trade with Iran.
The smaller 60,000-tonne vessel, Xuan Wu Hu, was bound for
an oil complex in Huizhou, where China National Offshore Oil
Corp (CNOOC) and oil major Royal Dutch Shell jointly
operate a petrochemical complex that contains a splitter.
Shipbroking sources said the Xuan Wu Hu, a vessel owned by
China's Cosco, was chartered by Shell and that the
cargo of condensate - very light hydrocarbon liquid - is from
Iran's South Pars field.
"The Huizhou plant takes only condensates, while the nearby
refinery uses domestic crude from CNOOC's Penglai field, which
has been shut since September," a China-based trader said.
The Iranian supertanker Delvar is presently in Singapore's
eastern anchorage, according to Reuters Freight Fundamentals
Database, which tracks the positions of ships and also showed
that it is partially loaded, from estimates of its draft.
A supertanker, or Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC), can carry
up to two million barrels of oil.
Tehran has been struggling to sell its crude oil in the face
of tightening U.S. sanctions and an EU embargo on crude that
kicks in on July 1 as part of efforts to deter Iran from
pressing ahead with its nuclear programme.
China, the biggest buyer of Iranian crude oil, operates free
of U.S. and EU sanctions.
But major Asian buyers are planning to cut back imports to
win a waiver from the U.S. sanctions that are largely targeted
at the financing of oil trade, sapping a key revenue lifeline
for Iran.
Traders said such ship to ship transfers of Iranian crude or
condensate from VLCCs to smaller vessels near Singapore were
rare.
(Reporting by Yaw Yan Chong; Editing by Anthony Barker)