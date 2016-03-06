DUBAI, March 6 A court in Iran sentenced to
death Iranian businessman Babak Zanjani and two accomplices for
embezzlement, the judiciary said on Sunday, in a case widely
watched due to Zanjani's prominent role in helping the
government evade oil sanctions.
The Islamic court convicted the defendants of "spreading
corruption on earth", a capital offence, and ordered them to
repay funds embezzled from, among others, state-run National
Iranian Oil Company, judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Mohseni
Ejei said on live television.
The defendants can appeal against the ruling.
(Reporting by Dubai newsroom, Editing by William Maclean)