DUBAI, June 3 Twenty-five Iraqi tourists were
killed and 16 injured when their bus plunged off a cliff in
Iran's northern mountains on Tuesday, news agencies reported.
A brake defect caused the driver to lose control, sending
the bus crashing 200 metres (650 feet) down into a river in the
Alborz mountain range, Iran's Mehr agency said.
Authorities were still searching for one body, which might
have been carried away by the river, a provincial crisis
response official was quoted as saying.
Iran's IRNA news agency said the Iraqis were on their way to
a Caspian Sea resort, while Mehr said they could have been
pilgrims.
The crash was the second of its kind this year in the
Mazanderan region, known for its dramatic scenery and ski
resorts. In April, another bus plunged off a cliff after a
mechanical failure, killing 12 people and injuring 28, Mehr
said.
More than 23,000 people were killed on Iran's roads in 2010,
according to the World Health Organization, which observed poor
enforcement of traffic laws and low safety standards on locally
manufactured vehicles which dominate the domestic market.
(Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Andrew Heavens)