COPENHAGEN Jan 9 Denmark's Danske Bank A/S
said on Monday it was in talks with the Iranian
central bank on arranging credit to clients with business
activities in the country.
"To a limited extent and within the international framework,
we are open to supporting our clients with activities in Iran
financially," a Danske Bank spokesman said in an email.
"We are in dialogue with Iran's central bank about this, but
no deal has been reached at this point," he said.
An Iranian central bank official said that the bank had
received $7.2 billion in financing from three foreign banks,
including Danske Bank, Iran's Financial Tribune daily reported
on Sunday.
Major Western banks have been reluctant to handle Iranian
linked transactions, despite hopes that last year's nuclear deal
with world powers would enable Iran to re-enter the global
financial system.
That lack of banking support has hindered other companies
from picking up Iranian business despite it being seen as
potentially a major new market for many Western firms.
