(Recasts to focus on Asia-wide imports of Iranian crude; adds
quotes, details on imports, sandwich box)
* Top Asian buyers cut Iran oil imports to 961,127 bpd for
Jan-June
* Asian buyers cut Iran June imports to 790,054 bpd, lowest
since April
* New waiver reviews on U.S. sanctions due Sept and Nov
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, July 31 Iran's top four oil clients
have cut their imports from the Middle Eastern nation by more
than a fifth in the first six months of the year, but are soon
to face increased pressure from the United States to reduce
shipments still further.
The cuts by China, India, Japan and South Korea point to the
United States' and European Union's success in reducing Tehran's
vital oil cash flows as they try to force Iran to halt a
disputed nuclear programme. Oil shipments from Iran are down
about 60 percent on average compared to pre-sanction levels.
U.S. lawmakers now want to further toughen the measures that
have cost Iran billions of dollars a month in lost revenue, with
a goal to squeeze exports to a trickle.
"There is continuing pressure from the United States to
reduce Iranian crude imports," said Robin Mills, chief analyst
at Manaar Energy Consulting. "They are coming up with a fresh
bunch of sanctions to reduce Iranian crude exports further."
The U.S. and EU sanctions have made it difficult for Iran's
top clients to insure oil shipments and refineries processing
Iranian crude, and forced them to find new ways to pay Tehran
because it has no access to international banking networks.
The four Asian countries imported 961,127 barrels per day
(bpd) of Iranian crude in the January-June period, down from
1.23 million bpd a year ago, according to official government
data and tanker arrival schedules given to Reuters, with the
largest percentage cuts coming from India and South Korea.
Japan, the last of the four to report its oil imports for
June, imported 185,946 bpd of Iranian crude in the first half of
the year, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry
(METI) showed on Wednesday, down 22.5 percent.
That is less than India's cuts in Iranian oil imports of 43
percent over the first half of the year and South Korea's cuts
of 27 percent, but more than China's reduction of about 2
percent from the same six months last year.
"China will be key to the success of the sanctions," Mills
said. "They have cut the least and their cuts have been more
token. They will be key if the United States wants to cut
exports further."
Replacement oil for the lost Iranian barrels have come from
Iraq, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Latin America and Africa.
China and India, Iran's top two customers increased their
imports from Iraq by 38 percent and 27 percent, respectively,
over the first six months of the year compared with a year ago.
India increased its imports from Latin America over the
January to June period by 66 percent, raising the region's share
of overall Indian imports to 19 percent from 12.6 percent.
Western countries believe Iran's nuclear programme is aimed
at making a bomb, while Iran says it is for peaceful purposes.
Iran's president-elect, Hassan Rouhani, who takes office
next month, pledged in June to be more transparent on the
nuclear programme but no immediate curtailment of its uranium
enrichment is expected.
Last month, Washington granted its third 180-day waiver on
sanctions applied to Asian countries, including India, China and
South Korea, for significantly reducing Iranian oil imports in
the six months through May.
Japan won its third six-month waiver in March as part of a
different review process. Japan's renewal will come up in
September, while the waivers for the other Asian buyers will
come up in November-December.
For the month of June, China, India, Japan and South Korea
together imported 790,054 bpd of Iranian crude, down from 1.37
million bpd in the same month last year.
That is the lowest for Iran's top four buyers since April,
when big drop-offs in barrels shipped into India and Japan cut
their total to 635,750 bpd, the smallest in decades.
Japan's import of Iranian crude in June came in at 128,544
bpd, down from 207,800 bpd in June 2012.
Japan's imports may rise in coming months to offset steep
cuts made in April due to uncertainties over the continuation of
sovereign insurance on tankers carrying Iranian oil.
"So we will recover the loss at some point. Japan's Iran
imports are likely to stay mostly steady for the rest of the
year as the first six months," JX Nippon Oil & Energy's senior
vice president, Akitsugu Takahashi, told Reuters.
JX Nippon is the biggest refiner in Japan, the world's
third-largest oil importer.
(Additional reporting by James Topham, Aaron Sheldrick and
Osamu Tsukimori in TOKYO; Editing by Tom Hogue)