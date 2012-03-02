* Iran struggling to sell and ship crude to top customers
* Iran supertanker unloads at Shell Singapore refinery
* Shell declines comment
By Francis Kan
SINGAPORE, March 2 An Iranian tanker is
moored at Royal Dutch Shell's Singapore refinery to
discharge crude oil, according to Reuters data and sources,
highlighting the different approaches European oil companies are
taking to Iranian oil ahead of an EU ban.
The 270,000-tonne supertanker Delvar arrived on Thursday at
Bukom island, where Shell's 500,000 barrel-per-day (bpd)
refinery is located, tanker tracking data seen by Reuters
showed.
The vessel, part of the fleet of the National Iranian Tanker
Co, is due to discharge 1.5 million barrels of crude, three
sources said on Friday. Oil traders had speculated Tehran was
struggling to sell the cargo due to tightening sanctions.
"Yes, Shell bought it. There is no other reason for it to be
anchored at Bukom," said a Singapore-based ship broker.
Shell's continued involvement in Iranian oil contrasts with
some rivals such as Total, which have already stopped
buying the crude ahead of the European Union ban starting from
July 1. With the ban yet to take effect, Shell is doing nothing
illegal.
"Shell is usually more pragmatic," said a trading source at
a European oil company. "I would not be surprised if they
continued to lift a little bit until it becomes illegal to do
so."
The Anglo-Dutch company said: "We do not comment on our
trading activities. Shell complies with all applicable
sanctions."
Western sanctions, aimed at pressuring Iran over its nuclear
programme, are hampering Iran's ability to sell its crude oil,
which generates most of the country's foreign exchange earnings.
Washington will impose sanctions from June 28 on companies
facilitating Iran's oil trade, but many companies are already
preparing for the deadline.
In the latest evidence that the sanctions threat is
disrupting Iran's trade, industry sources said Shipping Corp of
India was forced last month to cancel at least one
Iranian crude shipment because it could not secure insurance
cover for the vessel.
Tehran's Japanese customers are seeking the inclusion of
force majeure clauses in term supply contracts with Iran in case
they are unable to pay or transport cargoes in the future,
industry sources said.
Japan, China and India are Iran's top crude buyers, taking
about 45 percent of Iran's 2.6 million barrels per day (bpd) of
exports.
SPECULATION
The Delvar arrived on Feb. 23 off Indonesia's Karimun
Island, an offshore storage point near the oil-trading hub of
Singapore that is often used for ship-to-ship transfers (STS).
The arrival sparked speculation in oil markets that the
cargo was crude that Iran had been unable to sell elsewhere
because of the sanctions. Local oil traders said NITC vessels
have not been known to call at Karimun Island in the past.
The Delvar moved into Singapore waters on Feb. 26 after
discharging a cargo of condensate into a smaller, China-bound
tanker.
The 60,000-tonne vessel, Xuan Wu Hu, was bound for an oil
complex in Huizhou, where China National Offshore Oil Corp
(CNOOC) and Shell jointly operate a petrochemical complex.
Industry source say Shell takes around 100,000 bpd of
Iranian crude into Europe and a similar quantity into Japan
under a deal with Japanese company Showa Shell that expires in
March.
Shell Chief Executive Peter Voser declined to detail Shell's
Iranian crude purchases when speaking on Feb. 2 in a company
earnings briefing.
"Shell will comply with the sanctions and we will therefore
get our crude from somewhere else," Voser said.
Singapore imported around 20,000 bpd of Iranian crude over
the past year, industry estimates show. Official data on Iranian
imports to Singapore is not available.
Shell's Bukom refinery, the oil major's largest, makes up
the biggest share of this volume, industry sources said.