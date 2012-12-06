* Iran's crude loading may fall to 834,000 bpd in December
* China, India to lead decline in December lifting
* China's lifting likely to be lowest this year at 242,000
bpd
By Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO, Dec 6 Iran's crude exports are set to
drop by about a quarter in December from the preceding month to
the lowest since tough sanctions were applied this year,
shipping sources said, as the OPEC-member comes under pressure
to curb its nuclear programme.
Oil shipments by Iran have more than halved in 2012 due to
U.S. and European sanctions on its oil trade, straining Tehran's
finances, pressuring its currency and igniting inflation.
Most of the crude would have gone to energy hungry Asian
buyers -- China, India, Japan and South Korea -- with the drop
in December shipments from November representing a loss of about
$800 million for Iran at current oil prices.
China, Iran's top trading partner, is expected to drive the
cut by lifting the lowest volume for the year, said the sources,
who declined to be identified because of policies on talking to
the media.
Iran's customers, including Turkey, the only non-Asian
buyer, will lift 834,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude in
December compared with 1.08 million bpd in November, an industry
source with direct knowledge of Tehran's shipping plans said.
The December number puts Iranian crude imports by Asia's top
buyers for the full year at about 1.06 million bpd, down roughly
a quarter from a year ago, according to Reuters calculations.
The United States, which is due to decide this month on
whether to renew a 180-day waiver from sanctions for importers
of Iranian oil, wants to see buyers progressively cut purchases.
Washington says Tehran is enriching uranium to levels that
could be used in nuclear weapons. Iran says the programme is for
peaceful purposes.
The architects of U.S. sanctions legislation, Democratic
Senator Robert Menendez and Republican Senator Mark Kirk, have
urged the White House to require oil importers to reduce
purchases by 18 percent or more to qualify for further
exemption.
Of Iran's top four clients in Asia, Japan has already
secured its exemption while India, South Korea and China are
expected to get an exemption this month.
Market nerves over the impact of sanctions on supply pushed
Brent crude futures to a high of $128 a barrel in March
and have kept the benchmark over $100 for most of this year.
Iranian exports took a deep hit from July once European
Union sanctions banning insurance cover for ships carrying
Iranian oil came into force. Shipments recovered in October to
1.3 million bpd from 1.0 million seen in the two previous
months, the International Energy Agency said.
CHINA, INDIA
December loading by China is put at about 242,000 bpd, the
lowest this year. Including November's estimated 382,000 bpd,
the average rate for the two months would be around 312,000 bpd,
nearly 25 percent below the January-October rate of 424,000 bpd.
China, India and South Korea are asking Iran to ship the oil
because they are unable to secure insurance cover on tankers,
but delivery has often been delayed as the Iranian fleet is
stretched with many tankers being used as floating storage.
"It is still the same problem, but one that is getting
worse," said a Chinese buyer of Iranian oil. "The journey
between Iran and China has in some cases been stretched to 60
days from the previous 40 days."
India's loading for December is estimated at 119,400 bpd
compared with 275,000 bpd in November. Asia's third-largest
economy is the only one to have raised imports in the first 10
months of the year, by about 7 percent to 328,000 bpd.
JAPAN
Japanese refiners are set to load about 186,000 bpd in
December, up around 21 percent from 154,000 bpd, and all the
cargoes are due to reach in January, industry sources said.
The rise in December loading reflects Japan's increase in
Iranian crude purchases during the winter due to higher demand
for heating. Since it won its first waiver from U.S. sanctions
in March, Japan has cut imports each month by more than a
quarter except for an increase of 6.8 percent in June.
South Korea's loadings in November and December will be
around 200,000 bpd, in line with its commitment to lift under
annual contracts. It became the first major Asian consumer of
Iranian crude to announce a halt in imports due to the EU ban.
Seoul imported no crude oil from Iran in August and purchases
resumed in September.
Taiwan's Formosa is scheduled to lift about 61,000 bpd in
December, after the island completely halted imports from April.
Taiwan's Iranian imports averaged 30,250 bpd in 2011.
(Additional reporting by Meeyoung Cho in Seoul, Aizhu Chen in
Beijing, Florence Tan in Singapore and Nidhi Verma in New Delhi;
Writing by Manash Goswami; Editing by Simon Webb and Ed Davies)