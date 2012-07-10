(Corrects Iran Heavy, Forozan prices in table) SINGAPORE, June 12 Iran reduced oil prices in its quarterly formulas for three grades of crude it sells to Asia for the first time in 2012 on Tuesday, before the start of Western finiancial sanctions targeting Tehran's oil exports. The price formulas for Iranian Light, Iranian Heavy and Forozan Blend to Asia in the third quarter were cut by 2 to 8 cents a barrel after holding steady in the first half of the year, Reuters calculations based on its latest official selling prices (OSPs) showed. The small price cuts are seen as a concession to buyers in China, India, Japan and South Korea who have struggled to find alternative shipping insurance from July 1, when EU companies are banned from insuring tankers carrying Iranian crude. Sinopec, its largest customer, has turned down offers of bargain Iranian crude and will cut imports by up to a fifth this year. Iran discusses its crude OSPs quarterly with term lifters and regularly fine-tunes the spread between its grades and Saudi crudes during these negotiations. For the third quarter, Iranian Light was 19 cents above Arab Light; Iranian Heavy at 9 cents below Arab Medium; and Forozan at a 12 cent premium to Arab Medium. Iran set the July price for Iranian Light crude at $1.54 a barrel above Oman/Dubai quotes, up $0.18 a barrel from June, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said. July Iranian Heavy was set at 4 cents a barrel below Oman/Dubai quotes, the source said, versus a discount of 36 cents in June. Forozan Blend for July was at 17 cents a barrel above Oman/Dubai quotes, he added, against a discount of 18 cents in the previous month. The table below shows Iran's July crude oil prices with June in brackets. Prices to Asia are differentials to the Oman/Dubai average. IRAN LIGHT IRAN HEAVY FOROZAN Asia +1.54 (+1.36) -0.04 (-0.36) +0.17 (-0.18) Q3 Q2 IRAN LIGHT VS ARAB LIGHT +0.19 +0.21 IRAN HEAVY VS ARAB MEDIUM -0.09 -0.01 FOROZAN VS ARAB MEDIUM +0.12 +0.17 (Reporting by Florence Tan, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Jane Baird)