(Corrects Iran Heavy, Forozan prices in table)
SINGAPORE, June 12 Iran reduced oil prices in
its quarterly formulas for three grades of crude it sells to
Asia for the first time in 2012 on Tuesday, before the start of
Western finiancial sanctions targeting Tehran's oil exports.
The price formulas for Iranian Light, Iranian Heavy and
Forozan Blend to Asia in the third quarter were cut by 2 to 8
cents a barrel after holding steady in the first half of the
year, Reuters calculations based on its latest official selling
prices (OSPs) showed.
The small price cuts are seen as a concession to buyers in
China, India, Japan and South Korea who have struggled to find
alternative shipping insurance from July 1, when EU companies
are banned from insuring tankers carrying Iranian crude.
Sinopec, its largest customer, has turned down offers of bargain
Iranian crude and will cut imports by up to a fifth this
year.
Iran discusses its crude OSPs quarterly with term lifters
and regularly fine-tunes the spread between its grades and Saudi
crudes during these negotiations.
For the third quarter, Iranian Light was 19 cents above Arab
Light; Iranian Heavy at 9 cents below Arab Medium; and Forozan
at a 12 cent premium to Arab Medium.
Iran set the July price for Iranian Light crude at $1.54 a
barrel above Oman/Dubai quotes, up $0.18 a barrel from June, a
source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
July Iranian Heavy was set at 4 cents a barrel below
Oman/Dubai quotes, the source said, versus a discount of 36
cents in June.
Forozan Blend for July was at 17 cents a barrel above
Oman/Dubai quotes, he added, against a discount of 18 cents in
the previous month.
The table below shows Iran's July crude oil prices with June
in brackets. Prices to Asia are differentials to the Oman/Dubai
average.
IRAN LIGHT IRAN HEAVY FOROZAN
Asia +1.54 (+1.36) -0.04 (-0.36) +0.17 (-0.18)
Q3 Q2
IRAN LIGHT VS ARAB LIGHT +0.19 +0.21
IRAN HEAVY VS ARAB MEDIUM -0.09 -0.01
FOROZAN VS ARAB MEDIUM +0.12 +0.17
(Reporting by Florence Tan, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and
Jane Baird)