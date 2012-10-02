BRIEF-AVIC Real Estate Holding to dissolve Hong Kong-based property unit and to wholly own Shanghai-based property firm
* Says it plans to dissolve its Hong Kong-based property unit
DUBAI Oct 2 President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said on Tuesday that Iran's central bank had provided enough hard currency to finance imports into the country, despite Western economic sanctions designed to cut its oil earnings.
"The central bank has provided all the currency for these imports," Ahmadinejad told a news conference after the rial plunged to a record low against the U.S. dollar earlier in the day.
He said the country's enemies were waging a "psychological war" against it, adding: "Enemies have managed to reduce our oil sales but hopefully we will compensate for this."
* Says it plans to dissolve its Hong Kong-based property unit
By Chris Thomas June 5 Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher on Monday, tracking U.S. equities that posted record highs on Friday despite a tepid jobs report. Broader Asian stocks rebounded after appearing subdued in early trade, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gaining as much as 0.3 percent to its highest in over two years. "I think, generally, there still seems to be an underlying interest towards emerging markets/Asia, with