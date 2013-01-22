* Currency volatility hurts importers
* Prices rocket for food, other goods
* Political uncertainty adds to currency's woes
By Marcus George
DUBAI, Jan 22 The Iranian rial has dropped
sharply on the open market since Sunday, following speculation
the central bank chief could be sacked in a row over his
performance which has exposed Iran's political faultlines.
Bank governor Mahmoud Bahmani - appointed by President
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in September 2008 - has faced strong
criticism by MPs since the rial lost 40 percent of its value in
a matter of days during a slump last September.
Reuters contacted currency traders who offered the rate of
35,400-36,250 to the dollar on Tuesday, little changed from
Monday but down some 8 percent from Sunday, when reports of
Bahmani's possible departure first emerged.
"The Iranian currency had weakened a bit in December but
this (latest) slump was fuelled by uncertainty over the
situation of the central bank," said Scott Lucas, an Iran expert
at EA Worldview, a website that monitors Iranian media.
Bahmani offered to resign on Sunday saying he wanted to
retire, but Ahmadinejad refused to accept it. The same day
parliament voted to investigate the central bank's response to
last year's currency crisis.
Legislators accuse the bank of economic mismanagement and
failing to provide the market with enough dollars to meet
demand, helping to drive down the rial.
Sunday's moves were followed a day later by a Supreme Audit
Court ruling that Bahmani should be dismissed. While the order
is non-binding, it appeared to send the rial into a new dip.
Neither Bahmani nor Ahmadinejad have made any public comment
about the future of the central bank chief since the weekend,
and it is not clear who might replace him were he to go.
The volatility in rates and difficulties in making transfers
have crippled businesses that import goods from abroad because
of slackening demand.
"Sales are dropping. My customers are waiting until the
exchange rate is better before buying," a Tehran-based IT trader
told Reuters by phone. "It's been like this for months."
PRICES ROCKET
The economy has taken a battering since the introduction of
U.S. banking sanctions a year ago that virtually severed the
country's links to the global financial system.
As a result Iranians have seen the price of food and goods
rocket and their spending power slump, especially regarding
imports which are directly affected by the weakening rial.
Mohammad, an Iranian businessman in Isfahan, said the price
of a Nissan Maxima in Iran had nearly quadrupled in the last 10
months to around 1.2 billion Iranian rials ($35,000).
"These are blood prices," he told Reuters by email. "No
matter how hard we work, there's no money in it for us."
Some analysts see the lawmakers' criticism of Bahmani as an
indication of Ahmadinejad's faltering influence within Iran's
multi-tiered political structure, following a public spat with
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in 2011.
Bahmani also faces claims of involvement in a March 2012
incident known in Tehran as the "midnight withdrawals", when the
central bank withdrew several billion dollars from commercial
banks without authorisation.
Monday's Supreme Audit Court ruling was issued because of
Bahmani's failure to attend a hearing and explain the reasoning
behind the March 2012 withdrawals, Mehr news agency reported.
The central bank has said no such ruling was issued by the
court - whose members are appointed by parliament - adding to
the uncertainty. The bank denies any wrongdoing over the
withdrawals.
A separate report on the state news agency (IRNA) said that
the governor had 20 days to appeal against it.
AHMADINEJAD "MAY BE NEXT"
While Ahmadinejad cannot stand for re-election in June, a
series of sustained attacks on his economic management by MPs
are designed to neutralise any influence he may be able to wield
in the forthcoming presidential poll and beyond, analysts say.
"Ahmadinejad's critics are looking to erase all vestiges of
his power," said EA Worldview's Lucas.
"Bahmani is a firewall for Ahmadinejad. If he is forced out,
then the President may be next in line to take the blame for the
economic situation."
The Central Bank has given no official reason for
withdrawing 3.5 billion dollars at the end of the last Iranian
year, in mid March 2012. Bahmani has dismissed reports the funds
were used to help the government pay monthly cash subsidies.
To stem the September plunge in the currency, the government
used security forces to arrest currency dealers and attempted to
impose its own exchange rates.
The crackdown has made it difficult for many dealers to
continue trading. Those that continue risk arrest and
imprisonment as well as losses because of unpredictable swings
in the market rate.
In December 2011, the rial traded at around 10,500 to the
dollar. It hit its lowest level of around 37,500 at the
beginning of October, 2012.