Oct 3 Here is a look at protests in Iran as clashes break out in Tehran over the collapse of the rial currency:

June 2009 - Hundreds of thousands of people protesting against the disputed re-election of President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad clash with police. The opposition says more than 70 people are killed. Officials say the death toll was half that. Thousands, including senior reformers, are detained and several are executed.

December 2009 - Influential dissident cleric Grand Ayatollah Hossein Ali Montazeri dies, prompting renewed demonstrations. Several people are killed in Tehran and other cities when thousands take to streets. State television put the death toll at eight.

July 2010 - A strike by merchants in Tehran's influential Grand Bazaar forces the government to suspend plans to raise business taxes.

February 2011 - Two people are killed and dozens arrested as thousands of opposition activists take part in a banned rally in support of popular uprisings in Egypt and Tunisia.

March 2011 - Security forces fire teargas and clash with thousands of anti-government protesters demonstrating in Tehran and other cities against the treatment of opposition leaders, pro-reform websites report.

May 2011 - Iranian police expel a group of soccer fans who were chanting anti-Saudi slogans during an Asian Champions League match, Press TV reports. Tensions have mounted between the two since Saudi Arabia sent troops to help Bahrain quell protests inspired by the Arab revolts.

June 2011 - Iranian opposition website Sahamnews says security forces attack pro-reform demonstrators gathering in Tehran to mark the anniversary of the disputed 2009 election.

November 2011 - Iranians storm the British embassy in Tehran, smashing windows and burning the British flag in a protest against sanctions imposed by Britain on Iran. Britain closes the embassy and all diplomatic staff leave the country.

October 2012 - Police fire tear gas at protesters angered by the plunge in the value of the Iranian rial.