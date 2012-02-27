LONDON, Feb 27 Iran is struggling to find
buyers for its crude, with top Asian consumers seeking to cut
purchases as tightening U.S. sanctions make it difficult to keep
doing business with the OPEC producer.
In Europe customers are also beginning to walk away from
Iranian oil in advance of European Union sanctions, reducing
flows to the continent in March by more than a third - or over
300,000 barrels daily.
China, India and Japan, the top three buyers of Iranian oil,
together buy about 45 percent of the Islamic Republic's exports
and all of them are planning cuts of at least 10 percent.
The following tables lists Asian and European buyers and the
volumes they plan to purchase under various contracts. Volumes
are in thousand barrels per day.
Iran's Oil Exports to Asia
CUSTOMER VOLUME
2012 2011
China
Zhuhai Zhenrong 240 240
Unipec 230 270
Chinaoil 8 8
Japan*
Showa Shell NA 100
JX NA 90
Toyota Tsusho NA 50
Cosmo Oil About 30 40
Mitsubishi NA 15
Idemitsu Kosan NA 10
Kanematsu NA 10
Mitsui NA 10
Marubeni NA 10
Itochu NA 5
India
MRPL NA 142
Essar Oil 100 160
HPCL 60 70
BPCL -- 30
S Korea
SK Energy 130 120
Hyundai Oilbank 70 70
*Most of the 2012 numbers for Japan are not immediately
available because contract negotiations are still ongoing. Japan
and India typically have annual contracts starting in April.
Iran's Oil Exports to Europe
Figures in thousands of barrels per day based on industry and
Reuters estimates.
Customer Country Volume 2012 Volume 2011
Tupras Turkey 200 200
Total France 0 100
Shell UK/NL 30 100
Hellenic Greece 30 80
Cepsa Spain 50 70
Motor Oil Greece 0 60
Repsol Spain 15 30
ERG Italy 30 30
Iplom Italy 30 30
ENI Italy 20 20
Saras Italy 20 20
TOTAL 425 740
(Compiled by Asian and European Energy Desks; Editing by
Anthony Barker)