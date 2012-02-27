LONDON, Feb 27 Iran is struggling to find buyers for its crude, with top Asian consumers seeking to cut purchases as tightening U.S. sanctions make it difficult to keep doing business with the OPEC producer. In Europe customers are also beginning to walk away from Iranian oil in advance of European Union sanctions, reducing flows to the continent in March by more than a third - or over 300,000 barrels daily. China, India and Japan, the top three buyers of Iranian oil, together buy about 45 percent of the Islamic Republic's exports and all of them are planning cuts of at least 10 percent. The following tables lists Asian and European buyers and the volumes they plan to purchase under various contracts. Volumes are in thousand barrels per day. Iran's Oil Exports to Asia CUSTOMER VOLUME 2012 2011 China Zhuhai Zhenrong 240 240 Unipec 230 270 Chinaoil 8 8 Japan* Showa Shell NA 100 JX NA 90 Toyota Tsusho NA 50 Cosmo Oil About 30 40 Mitsubishi NA 15 Idemitsu Kosan NA 10 Kanematsu NA 10 Mitsui NA 10 Marubeni NA 10 Itochu NA 5 India MRPL NA 142 Essar Oil 100 160 HPCL 60 70 BPCL -- 30 S Korea SK Energy 130 120 Hyundai Oilbank 70 70 *Most of the 2012 numbers for Japan are not immediately available because contract negotiations are still ongoing. Japan and India typically have annual contracts starting in April. Iran's Oil Exports to Europe Figures in thousands of barrels per day based on industry and Reuters estimates. Customer Country Volume 2012 Volume 2011 Tupras Turkey 200 200 Total France 0 100 Shell UK/NL 30 100 Hellenic Greece 30 80 Cepsa Spain 50 70 Motor Oil Greece 0 60 Repsol Spain 15 30 ERG Italy 30 30 Iplom Italy 30 30 ENI Italy 20 20 Saras Italy 20 20 TOTAL 425 740 (Compiled by Asian and European Energy Desks; Editing by Anthony Barker)