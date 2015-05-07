LONDON May 7 Iran has released a
Marshall-Islands flagged container ship and its crew which were
seized last month in one of the world's major oil shipping
lanes, the vessel's operator said on Thursday.
It confirmed reports from Iran.
The vessel was diverted on April 28 by Iranian patrol boats
in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran had said the vessel would be let
go once a years-old debt case with the ship's charterer Maersk
Line was settled.
"Rickmers Group is pleased to report today its managed
container vessel Maersk Tigris with 24 crew members on board has
been officially released by Iranian authorities following an
order from the court in Bandar Abbas, Iran," the operator and
manager said in a statement.
"Earlier Maersk Line put up a security in relation to the
underlying court case. All crew are in a good condition. The
news has been conveyed to the families of the seafarers."
