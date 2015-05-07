ANKARA May 7 The Iranian foreign ministry has
confirmed the release of a Marshall Islands-flagged container
ship and its crew on Thursday after they were seized last month
by Iranian forces, the Students News Agency ISNA reported.
The vessel was seized on April 28 by Iranian patrol boats in
the Strait of Hormuz, prompting the United States to send
vessels to monitor the situation and to accompany U.S.-flagged
vessels passing through the strait.
"The Maersk container ship was released and has left Iranian
territorial waters," Foreign Ministry spokesman Marzieh Afkham
told ISNA.
