DUBAI, Sept 4 President Hassan Rouhani will
attend the yearly United Nations General Assembly in New York
later this month, Iranian media reported on Wednesday, an event
his predecessor used to make incendiary statements on the world
stage.
A relatively moderate cleric, who has said he wants to ease
tensions with the West, Rouhani will give three speeches there,
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was quoted as saying.
Rouhani's predecessor, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's speeches at the
General Assembly included questioning the Holocaust and the U.S.
account of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Western envoys typically
walked out of his speeches in protest.
Iran is engaged in a stand-off with the West over its
disputed nuclear programme, and negotiations with world powers
over the scope of the programme have stalled since April.
Rouhani has yet to name a new nuclear negotiator to replace
Saeed Jalili, a veteran of the Iran-Iraq war who was seen by
diplomats as uncompromising, but Zarif indicated on Wednesday
that Rouhani has already finalised the Iranian negotiating team.
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Louise Ireland)