* Exiled critics see first chance to return to Iran since
2009
* But hard for dissidents to know how authorities will react
* Some choosing to stay out for now to maintain professional
freedom
By Yeganeh Torbati
DUBAI, Oct 10 For the first time since Iran's
authorities cracked down on dissent after the 2009 presidential
election, some critics are returning from exile, spurred by
signs of openness by the government of President Hassan Rouhani.
Seraj Mirdamadi, a journalist who had not set foot in his
homeland since 2009, is one of this number. He says he decided
to go back after Rouhani's unexpected election victory in June
on the basis of little more than a "feeling" and with no
assurance that he would be welcome.
"I entered Iran on the night of Rouhani's inauguration and
since then I've seen signs that have only confirmed my original
feeling," said Mirdamadi, 42, by phone from Tehran.
The hopes and uncertainties of Mirdamadi and other exiled
Iranians are shared in part by Western officials searching for a
breakthrough in a decade-long dispute over Iran's nuclear
programme. The officials are trying to work out how much of
Iran's apparent new openness is tone and how much is substance.
In the turbulent months after Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's disputed
reelection in 2009, Iran's hardliners accused the opposition of
plotting to overthrow the government with the help of the United
States and Israel. Aides to opposition candidates were jailed.
Fearing they too would be detained, hundreds of campaign
staffers, reporters, and lawyers left Iran and settled in
Turkey, Dubai, Europe and the United States. Others had left in
the years before during a broad move to suppress dissent.
Now, Iranians who want to go back have a tough decision to
make: return and face limits on their work and movement and
possible outstanding criminal charges, or remain in isolation
far from their homes and families.
In interviews, several dissidents who have returned or plan
to said they see real signs of an opening of Iran's political
sphere and greater tolerance for opposing views.
"The government itself is saying 'We want to fix things,'"
said Ebrahim Nabavi, a writer and satirist who plans to return
to Iran in November after 10 years abroad. "Conditions have
totally changed compared to Ahmadinejad's time."
TAKING A RISK
Speaking in a New York hotel in September while visiting for
the U.N. General Assembly, Rouhani told an enthusiastic crowd of
Iranian-Americans that his government would make it easier for
them to visit Iran.
"This is the right of every Iranian, to visit their
homeland," Rouhani said, to cheers and applause. "If I were to
transmit your message to Iran, perhaps it is this: 'Visiting
Iran is our incontrovertible right.'"
Rouhani enjoyed the support of prominent reformist
politicians during his campaign and has pledged to relax
restrictions at home. Inviting critics back into the fold could
broaden his base of support, at a time when the economy is
buckling under sanctions over Iran's nuclear programme, and help
wealthy Iranians abroad to feel secure enough to invest in the
country.
He stands to gain international plaudits as well: the
release in September of prominent political prisoners, including
human-rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh, won Rouhani global praise.
But there is no guarantee government critics will be safe if
they return. The judiciary, dominated by conservatives and
answering to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rather than
Rouhani, can question those returning and pursue charges.
Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei said in July
that Iranians who left could come back but may face prosecution.
Mirdamadi still faces charges related to his criticism of
officials and interviews with foreign media. Since returning in
August, he has been banned from leaving and called in twice for
questioning, and is not yet allowed to work inside Iran.
But the price for him is worth it. "I knew completely that I
would not be allowed to leave Iran if I returned ... As someone
who wants to speak about Iran and make criticisms of the
government, I must have a physical presence in Iran," he said.
Nabavi, 55, left Iran in 2003, after being imprisoned twice
for his writings. Based in Brussels, he said he is determined to
return because it is essential to his work to be able to
interact daily with Iranians and the Persian language.
"I don't want to be like opposition figures who stay outside
Iran for decades and are thinking of an old Iran that doesn't
exist anymore," he said. "Iran is what it is now. I want to go
back."
Nabavi said he predicts he will face restrictions upon
returning, such as his passport being confiscated, and even be
forced to serve a short prison term.
"It's possible that for a year or 18 months they will be
upset," Nabavi said. "If I can't say 100 percent of what I want
to say, I'll say 80 percent of it."
Nazak Afshar, a former employee of the French embassy in
Tehran, was arrested after taking part in the 2009 protests and
accused of spying and acting against national security. She was
put on trial but no judgment was issued, and with the
intervention of the French government she was freed and left in
2009.
Now in France, Afshar, 52, plans to return to Iran in
November. She said she is encouraged by Rouhani's appointment of
moderate figures to his cabinet.
"I think 100 percent it's the start of a movement. I am very
optimistic," she said. But she added: "I'm taking a risk really.
I'm going with the possibility that I might be detained in the
airport."
LONG WAY TO GO
Others are more hesitant. Masih Alinejad, 37, a former
reporter in Iran, left a week before the 2009 elections to study
abroad and stayed outside after the unrest and crackdown on
reformist press.
During the protests, she interviewed families of protesters
killed by security forces, and her work in the last four years
has focused on interviewing families of political prisoners.
"I hesitate between staying in Britain or returning to
Iran," Alinejad said. "My heart says go back but my profession
tells me that if I go, I won't be able to write freely ...
Whether or not I go back to Iran is a decision between my
personal and professional lives, between my heart and my work."
But living outside Iran has taken its emotional toll.
"I'm slowly forgetting my mother's face," she said. "My
whole life is speaking, interviewing, writing and reading in
Persian. Just my body is in England - my spirit and thoughts are
in Iran."
Alinejad said she contacted a judiciary official and
parliament member, who both advised her she could be prosecuted
if she returned.
Mirdamadi acknowledged that the government would have to go
further to create a truly open political atmosphere in Iran.
"We still have to see many other signs. But it seems a
process has started," he said. "To reach the favored conditions
we have a long way to go."
(Editing by William Maclean and Janet McBride)