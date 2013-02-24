(Corrects to make clear that real drone was not downed)
LONDON Feb 23 Iran's Revolutionary Guards said
they had conducted tests aimed at bringing down a "hypothetical"
foreign surveillance drone during a military exercise, the
official Fars news agency said on Saturday.
The Islamic Republic News Agency, another official news
agency, also reported the exercise, but ommitted the word
hypothetical giving the impression that a real drone had been
downed.
Other official Iranian media outlets later referred to the
downing of a "hypothetical" aircraft.
In the past, there have been incidents of Iran claiming to
have seized U.S. drones.
In early January Iranian media said Iran had captured two
miniature U.S.-made surveillance drones over the past 17 months.
Several drone incidents over the past year or so have
highlighted tension in the Gulf as Iran and the United States
flex their military capabilities in a standoff over Iran's
disputed nuclear programme.
Iran said in January that lightweight RQ11 Raven drones were
brought down by Iranian air defence units in separate incidents
in August 2011 and November 2012.
