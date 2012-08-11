DUBAI A strong earthquake struck northwest Iran on Saturday, but there were no immediate reports of casualties, Iranian media reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey measured the quake at 6.3 magnitude and said it struck 49 km (30 miles) northeast of the city of Tabriz at a depth of 9.8 km (6.1 miles).

Iranian media quoted the University of Tehran's Seismological Centre as saying the quake struck 60 km outside Tabriz at 16:53 local time.

Iran is straddled by several major fault lines and has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent times, the last which struck the city of Bam in 2003, killing more than 25,000 people. (Reporting by Marcus George; Editing by Jon Hemming)