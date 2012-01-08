* Lawmakers criticise Ahmadinejad govt for economic problems
* Central bank intervened to stop currency dropping further
* Currency, inflation problems seen partly due to sanctions
By Hashem Kalantari
TEHRAN, Jan 8 Iran's parliament cracked
down on unofficial money traders on Sunday after new U.S.
sanctions helped trigger a currency crash as Iranians rushed to
buy dollars.
The rial lost about 20 percent of its value against the
dollar before the central bank intervened last week to try to
stem further losses by injecting hard currency into the market.
At a special parliamentary debate on the currency crisis,
lawmakers passed a measure imposing legal penalties on touts who
sell foreign currencies outside official exchange offices and
banks where rates can be subjected to government controls.
The measure may scare away touts, a common sight in parts of
Tehran where they wave wads of currency at passing motorists.
But it will have no immediate impact on the price most
Iranians have to pay for dollars which, even at licensed
exchange offices, sell at a 40 percent premium over the central
bank's "reference rate".
Economists say the currency slide is due to fears about
inflation, 20 percent and rising, eroding the rial's buying
power and to the effect of western sanctions making it harder
for Iranians to get hold of foreign currencies.
Sanctions approved by U.S. President Barack Obama on New
Year's Eve added to demand for dollars, pushing the rial to an
all-time low last week. The new measures would cut off any bank
around the world from the U.S. banking system if they do
business with Iran's central bank.
The West has imposed increasingly tight economic sanctions
on Tehran over its nuclear programme.
Tehran has denied that the currency problems are related to
sanctions which the government says are ineffective and illegal.
Just weeks ahead of a March 2 parliamentary elections,
several lawmakers used the debate to knock President Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad.
"The sharp fluctuation in the foreign exchange market prices
stems from the central bank and the government's weak management
since, unfortunately, the government has relinquished the
foreign exchange market," said Gholam-Reza Mesbahi-Moghaddam,
head of parliament's special economic reform committee.
He backed the government's assertion that the major oil
exporter still has plenty of foreign currency reserves, despite
new sanctions aimed at curbing Iran's ability to sell oil, and
said the problems were a simple question of bad governance.
"We have to put the management of the central bank in the
hands of a competent man," he said, a swipe at Governor Mahmoud
Bahmani, who was criticised for failing to attend the session.
Ahmadinejad is set for further criticism in parliament, a
conservative-dominated body which has been increasingly hostile
to him since a rift appeared between the president and Supreme
Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in April.
On Tuesday, lawmakers will summon a presidential
representative to face questions on a wide range of perceived
policy failings.