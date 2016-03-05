DUBAI, March 5 Iran expects economic growth of more than 5 percent in 2016 after the lifting of sanctions on the country, state television quoted the central bank governor on Saturday as saying.

"Iran's economic growth slowed down in 2015 but domestic and international predictions both indicate that growth in 2016 would be beyond 5 percent," Valiollah Seif said.

Iran emerged from years of economic isolation in January when world powers led by the United States and the European Union lifted crippling sanctions against OPEC's No.3 oil producer in return for curbs on Tehran's nuclear ambitions. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)