DUBAI Oct 14 Iran said it would seek to cut
imports of non-essential goods and urged its citizens to reduce
their use of foreign-made mobile telephones and cars, as the
country struggles to cope with Western economic sanctions.
The policies suggest the government is moving the economy
onto an austerity footing to resist the sanctions, which have
been imposed over Iran's controversial nuclear programme and
have slashed its income from oil exports this year.
Authorities have divided imports into 10 categories based on
how essential they are, and will provide importers with dollars
at a subsidised rate to buy basic goods, Deputy Industry
Minister Hamid Safdel was quoted as saying on Sunday.
Meanwhile, importers of goods in two non-essential
categories will have to obtain dollars at much more expensive
rates on the open market, the Iranian Students' News Agency
(ISNA) quoted him as saying.
Goods in these two categories include cigarette papers,
wallpaper, mobile phones, luggage, clothing and cars, ISNA
reported. It said about $10 to $12 billion was spent annually on
importing luxury and non-essential goods into Iran.
Industry Minister Mehdi Ghazanfari urged Iranians on
Saturday to limit their use of such goods and turn to domestic
manufacturers to help the government cope with sanctions.
"If we move towards reducing the import of goods in these
categories, which are not so necessary, we can save foreign
exchange," Ghazanfari said, according to the Mehr news agency.
"If people do not use these goods, the need for currency for
them would drop to zero."
RATES
As the value of its rial currency has plunged in the face of
the sanctions this year, Iran has moved gradually to favour
essential imports while discouraging luxuries. The latest
announcements showed it was stepping up this approach.
A new foreign exchange centre established last month
supplies petrodollars to designated importers at cheap rates of
roughly 25,000 rials per dollar.
At the same time, the rial was trading in the open market at
around 34,000 on Sunday, Tehran money changers said - less than
half its value a year ago, and down about a quarter since late
last month.
Currency trading volumes in the open market are very low,
since the central bank cut back its supplies of dollars to the
market. The arrest of traders on charges of manipulating the
rial in recent weeks has also made money changers cautious.
With a gross domestic product of about $6,400 per person,
according to the International Monetary Fund, Iran is not a
wealthy country overall.
But its population of about 75 million includes a sizeable
urban middle class who have been avid consumers of foreign-made
goods, including Samsung and Sony electronics and Peugeot cars.
Safdel said on Sunday there were no plans to raise import
tariffs on luxury items; authorities apparently think the rial's
weakness will be enough to slash purchases of those goods.
Iran's merchandise imports are running at slightly over $50
billion a year, according to the government, so if it succeeds
in slashing them by an amount close to $10-12 billion, that
could reduce pressure to run down its foreign exchange reserves.
The reserves stood at $106 billion at the end of last year,
according to the IMF, but some analysts estimate they may have
dropped by several tens of billions of dollars as the sanctions
cut oil income. The government keeps their level secret.
Tehran's effort to use the exchange rate to reduce luxury
imports risks a surge in corruption and black market dealing.
Traders now have the opportunity to make huge profits if they
can illegally obtain dollars at subsidised rates and use them to
import luxuries.
Mohammad Bayatian, a member of parliament's industry
committee, said last week the committee would investigate claims
that 750 luxury cars were imported illegally using cheap dollars
purchased at a special government rate of 12,260 rials,
parliamentary news agency Icana said. That rate is supposed to
be used for the most vital goods such as food and medicine.