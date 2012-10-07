DUBAI Oct 7 Iran's parliament voted on Sunday
to suspend plans for further reform of the country's food and
fuel subsidies, with legislators citing economic pain caused by
the plunge of the rial currency, Iranian media reported.
Subsidy reform has been a centrepiece of the economic
policies of President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, so parliament's vote
was a political blow to the president at a time when he faces
growing public discontent over the rial's slide.
Of 240 members of parliament present, 179 voted for a bill
halting the second phase of subsidy reform, while 17 voted
against the bill and 20 abstained, according to the Iranian
Labour News Agency (ILNA). Final details of the bill must still
be approved by parliament, ILNA reported.
The reform aims to ease pressure on state finances by
cutting tens of billions of dollars from the amount which the
government pays to subsidise low consumer prices for food and
fuel, while offsetting the impact on Iran's poorest citizens by
giving them monthly cash payments.