(Corrects to say parliament to consider halting reform, not
halted it)
DUBAI Oct 7 Iran's parliament voted on Sunday
to consider suspending plans for further reform of the country's
food and fuel subsidies, with legislators citing economic pain
caused by the plunge of the rial currency, Iranian media
reported.
Subsidy reform has been a centrepiece of the economic
policies of President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, so parliament's vote
was a political blow to the president at a time when he faces
growing public discontent over the rial's slide.
Of 240 members of parliament present, 179 voted to consider
whether to halt the second phase of subsidy reform, according to
the Iranian Labour News Agency (ILNA). It did not say when the
decision would be made.
The reform aims to ease pressure on state finances by
cutting tens of billions of dollars from the amount which the
government pays to subsidise low consumer prices for food and
fuel, while offsetting the impact on Iran's poorest citizens by
giving them monthly cash payments.
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Andrew Torchia)