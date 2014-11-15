DUBAI Nov 15 Iran will draw on its sovereign
wealth fund to cope with damage to its economy from plunging
global oil prices, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was
quoted by the ministry's news agency Shana as saying.
"By drawing upon its National Development Fund to reimburse
contractors active in upstream projects, Iran will make up for
the impact of the oil revenue decline on these projects,"
Zanganeh said, according to a Shana report on Saturday.
Iran's National Development Fund is worth about $62 billion,
according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, which tracks
the industry. Some of its assets may be frozen by international
sanctions imposed over Iran's disputed nuclear programme.
Iran is hoping to ramp up its oil and gas output if it can
win a lifting of the sanctions at talks on the nuclear programme
with world powers this month.
But to increase output it needs to invest heavily in ageing
production facilities and infrastructure, and the oil price
plunge has slashed the money it has available to do that.
The International Monetary Fund has estimated Iran needs an
oil price above $130 a barrel to balance its state budget; Brent
crude is now below $80 a barrel. The IMF estimated last
month that Iran would run a general government deficit of $8.6
billion this year, at the official exchange rate.
Zanganeh also said Iran would raise tax revenues to
compensate for the impact of the oil price slide, but Shana gave
no details. The economy is recovering only slowly from a deep
recession triggered by the sanctions, so it may be difficult to
introduce any major tax increases.
Iran will adopt "a contractionary monetary policy" for the
next year, Zanganeh said. He did not elaborate, but his
statement appeared to indicate the central bank would not loosen
policy in an effort to offset the drop in oil revenues.
Under the administration of President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad,
who left office last year, monetary policy was loosened to fight
the effect of the sanctions, fuelling a leap in inflation and
depreciation of the rial currency in the free market.
Under his successor Hassan Rouhani, the central bank has
tightened policy, stabilising the rial, and annual urban
inflation is down to 19 percent from peaks above 40 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Dale Hudson)