DUBAI Oct 17 Iran's government announced
proposals on Saturday to cut interest rates and encourage banks
to lend, state television reported, in an effort to boost a
stagnant economy after two years of tight monetary policy as
inflation slows.
Iran's economy has stagnated since it reached a nuclear deal
with world powers in July, as consumers wait for sanctions to be
lifted and international brands to arrive. Officials have warned
that the economy could experience zero growth or even enter
recession this year.
The new package envisages a cut in the central bank's
interest rate, an increase in bank facilities to stimulate
public demand and a lowering of inter-bank lending rates and the
legal reserve requirement, according to a summary shown on state
television.
President Hassan Rouhani's government inherited inflation
rates of above 40 percent when it came to power in 2013 and
immediately set about tightening fiscal and monetary policy to
bring it under control.
Inflation has since fallen to below 15 percent, giving the
government some leeway to loosen policy to help the economy.
Economists said the new proposals might not be sufficient to
revive an economy hurt by years of international economic
sanctions imposed over Tehran's nuclear programme and by
reckless state spending under the previous government of
president Mahmoud Ahmedinejad.
"The government is trying to use the banking sector to
release some sort of credit into the economy, and through that
encourage private sector borrowing for projects," said Mehrdad
Emadi, an economist at the Betamatrix consultancy in London.
"(It) doesn't address the fundamental factors that have
depressed the economy... It is contingent on the private sector
reacting positively to a fall in the cost of borrowing."
The new proposals include a cut in banks' legal reserve
requirements to 10 percent from 13 percent and a lowering of
the inter-bank interest rate to 26 percent from 29 percent.
The state television report did not specify how much the
central bank's interest rate would be lowered, nor give details
about increased bank facilities.
The government will also inject 75 trillion rials ($2.5
billion at official rates) into a "reconstruction budget", state
television said without providing details.
Iran's annual budget is around 8,400 trillion rials ($280
billion).
($1 = 29,950.0000 rials)
(Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Gareth Jones)