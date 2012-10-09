DUBAI Oct 9 Iran will manage to bring its high
inflation lower and return to growth next year despite Western
sanctions over its nuclear programme, according to projections
from the International Monetary Fund.
The IMF forecasts, which also include a small trade surplus
this year and next, suggest that although the sanctions are
damaging Iran by cutting its oil exports, they are not likely to
cause a collapse of its economy.
However, much of the IMF analysis is based on statistics
provided by the Iranian government, which private economists say
may not be reliable, and most of the report was prepared before
Iran's currency, the rial, plunged by about a third against the
dollar in 10 days through Oct. 2.
In its semi-annual World Economic Outlook, the IMF forecast
Iran's gross domestic product would shrink 0.9 percent this year
after 2 percent growth in 2011.
Its prediction for this year was a downgrade from a forecast
of 0.4 percent growth in its last report in April, but the IMF
projected GDP would expand next year by 0.8 percent.
The IMF expects inflation to moderate to 21.8 percent in
2013 from 25.2 percent in 2012; many private economists,
however, think inflation is well over 30 percent.
It predicted unemployment would hit 14.1 percent this year
and 15.6 percent next, up from 12.3 percent in 2011.
Iran's current account, its balance of trade in goods and
services, is expected to enjoy a surplus of 3.4 percent of GDP
this year and 1.3 percent next year, the IMF said.
That would be a big drop from a surplus of 12.5 percent in
2011, but the forecast still suggests it may not face a
crippling balance of payments crisis due to the sanctions.
The forecasts assume an average global oil price of $106.18
a barrel in 2012 and $105.10 in 2013, the IMF said, but it did
not detail many other assumptions behind its predictions,
including the extent to which the sanctions would cut Iran's oil
exports. The sanctions' impact has increased in the last several
months, according to Western government officials.
As an international body, the IMF often faces a delicate
balance in maintaining good relations with the countries it
monitors while pressing them to provide accurate data and adopt
economic policies it favours.
In July 2011, before Western sanctions were tightened, the
IMF issued a report praising the Iranian government's decision
to slash energy and food subsidies, calling the policy "a unique
opportunity for Iran to reform its economy and accelerate
economic growth and development".
Some private economists called the report over-optimistic,
saying it underestimated the risk of the subsidy cuts causing
runaway inflation and damaging consumer spending power.