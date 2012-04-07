By Marcus George
| DUBAI, April 7
Ahmadinejad said on Saturday the country's sovereign wealth fund
could reach $55 billion by March next year if oil prices kept
high, in an apparent bid to defend his economic record in the
face of increasing isolation.
Washington and the European Union have stepped up sanctions
on the Islamic Republic, alarmed by its disputed nuclear
programme.
Iran earned up to $100 billion in oil revenue last year but
an EU embargo set to come into force in July could put a major
dent in future income.
The president has also faced criticism inside Iran for his
handling of the economy, particularly over his withdrawal of
generous food and energy subsidies in favour of cash handouts -
a move that critics say has fuelled inflation and increased
hardship.
Iran's National Development Fund - which is currently valued
at around $35 billion - was set up by Ahmadinejad's government
last year to collect some of the proceeds from the country's oil
and gas industries for the benefit of future generations.
A minimum of 20 percent of its reserves is supposed to be
invested abroad.
"Taking into the account the upward movement of oil prices,
Iran's National Development Fund could reach 55 billion by the
end of the (Persian) year (March 2013)," The Iranian state news
agency quoted the president as saying during a visit to
north-eastern Iran.
"For the first time in history ... (the) government has been
able to save a proportion of its oil revenues while previous
governments spent all revenues every year," Ahmadinejad said.
Ahmadinejad added the 20 percent of oil revenues set aside
in the past would increase to 23 and 26 percent in the following
two years.
Previous governments had contributed to the Oil
Stabilisation Fund which was created in the year 2000 to support
the national budget during oil price fluctuations. Its funds
have been transferred to the National Development Fund.
Sanctions against Iran aim to hurt Iran's energy industry
and its financial sector, forcing oil companies to choose
between buying Iran crude or continuing business in the United
States. Companies that want to continue trading with Iran have
encountered increasing difficulties in meeting oil payments.
The International Energy Agency recently said that the
wide-ranging sanctions against Iran could reduce its oil exports
by as much as 1 million barrels per day, or 40 percent, from the
middle of the year.
Western powers have ratcheted up sanctions to force Tehran
to abandon uranium enrichment which they suspect is part of a
programme to development nuclear weapons. Iran has repeatedly
denied the accusations.
Iran is due to hold further negotiations with Western powers
next week in an effort to find a solution but the time and date
of the talks have still not be finalised.
(Reporting By Marcus George; Editing by Andrew Heavens)