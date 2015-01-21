* Iran squeezed by sanctions and plunge in oil prices
* Prices of food, water, electricity have risen sharply
* President Rouhani pledged to end nuclear stand-off with
West
* But still no final nuclear deal to end sanctions
By Parisa Hafezi
ANKARA, Jan 21 As prices of food, water and
electricity rise further beyond reach, struggling Iranians are
losing belief in their pragmatic president and his promise of a
brighter future.
The country has been hit by the double hammer blows of
persisting Western sanctions over its nuclear activities and
plunging oil prices - but its leaders tell the people that
adversity will make them stronger.
This offers scant comfort to many ordinary Iranians
struggling to support their families as high unemployment and
low wages take their toll.
They had pinned their hopes on President Hassan Rouhani, who
won power in 2013 with pledges to improve the economy by ending
the decade-long nuclear stand-off with the West - but a
comprehensive deal has still not materialised.
"All these promises of improving the economy are just nice
words," said Morad Rezaian, a father-of-five who owns a small
grocery shop in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas.
"I can't feed my kids with empty promises."
Mid-way through Rouhani's first term, he has not only
angered political hardliners who oppose any rapprochement with
the U.S. "Great Satan", but is losing the belief of many of the
middle and lower-income Iranians who voted him in and are now
shouldering much of the burden of the economic woes.
Many ships bringing grain have been turned back from Iranian
ports over the past year because Tehran cannot pay suppliers,
driving up food prices.
Ghanbar Emadi, a private-sector employee in the
north-western city of Tabriz, said the cost of a loaf of
"barbari" bread had risen by around a third in the past three
months alone to 10,000 rials ($3).
"Can we afford to buy goods? Of course not. Seems our
leaders live in another country than we do when they talk about
economic success."
DAMAGE
For years OPEC member Iran has offset the damaging impact of
sanctions with high oil revenues, with much of the country's
food and many of the manufacturing parts used to assemble goods
in its factories paid for with "petrodollars".
But crude prices have halved since June, slashing revenues
and compounding the effect of sanctions that have reduced Iran's
oil exports by 60 percent to around 1 million barrels a day.
"They talk about improved economy - maybe on paper but not
in reality. The price of goods is increasing fast and our
purchasing power is declining," said 38-year-old housewife
Masumeh Zandi in the Caspian Sea port of Rasht.
Rouhani's administration has repaired some of the economic
damage caused mainly by sanctions, including stabilising the
currency and using conservative monetary and fiscal policies to
halve the official annual inflation rate to around 20 percent.
But more than a year after reaching an initial agreement
with the six major powers over its nuclear programme, a final
deal has not been struck to end the sanctions that have prompted
the government to cut food and energy subsidies in a bid to ease
squeezed state finances.
"I am not an economist but I know how much I am spending
every month," said 42-year-old teacher Mahsa Hosseini in Tehran.
"The price of bread, electricity, water and natural gas is
increasing. Why? We are an energy-rich country. What happened to
all those election promises of Rouhani?"
The state of economy has always been a central factor in
shaping Iran's political evolution since the country's 1979
Islamic revolution that toppled the U.S.-backed Shah.
If Rouhani cannot make good on his promise to lift
sanctions, he could lose the support of many Iranians and cede
influence to hardliners in the country's complex political
structure - leading to a deterioration in relations with the
West, diplomats and analysts say.
"Rouhani's political career depends on improving the
economy. The oil price fall is not helping the government.
People are losing hope and in the streets people speak of little
else but economic hardship," said a senior Western diplomat
based in Tehran.
UNEMPLOYMENT
Under the interim nuclear accord, Iran suspended its most
sensitive nuclear work in return for easing some economic
sanctions. But major foreign investments have not taken place
because of continued uncertainty on whether sanctions will be
eased further.
Over 15 percent of workers are unemployed and many jobs pay
a pittance. Lifting sanctions would trigger a fresh round of
private-sector investment and is the key to rescuing Iran's
economy, analysts say.
"No one really wants to do business in Iran. Everything
depends on the nuclear deal. With the oil prices going down
every day, lack of a final deal means we will suffer more," said
32-year-old Mohammad Reza, a real estate agent in the central
city of Isfahan who declined to give his surname.
"Prices of properties are high and nobody can or wants to
buy properties. They are scared to invest in a country with no
clear future," he added.
Some diplomats say the coming months will be crucial for the
economy - and for Iran's pragmatic president.
If Rouhani succeeds in penning a final accord, his position
will be strengthened and his second term in office guaranteed,
analysts say.
"But in case of failure of the talks, hardliners will have
an upper hand and Iran will become more hostile to the West,"
said Iran-based analyst Saeed Leylaz.
For Iranians, the cost is clear.
"Life is very expensive," said Rezaian from Bandar Abbas. "I
was hoping that it would end with resolving the nuclear issue,
but there is no deal and there is no hope for a better life."
(Editing by Angus McDowall and Pravin Char)