DUBAI Jan 4 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
called for curbs on the state's involvement in business and an
end to Tehran's international isolation on Sunday to help rescue
an economy hurt by sanctions, corruption and mismanagement.
His appeal in a speech to 1,500 economists appeared to be
critical of hardliners who oppose his efforts to deliver Iran
from years of erratic economic management by the previous
administration of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
"Our economy will not prosper as long as it is monopolised
(by the government). The economy must be rid of monopoly and see
competition," he said.
"It must be freed of insider speculation, be transparent,
all people must be aware of the statistics. If we can bring
transparency to our economy, we can fight corruption."
He added: "Our political life has shown we can't have
sustainable growth while we are isolated."
Rouhani, a pragmatist elected in 2013 on pledges to resolve
a nuclear standoff with world powers and end crippling
sanctions, said he would like some economic reforms to be passed
by referendum as opposed to the parliament, currently dominated
by conservatives.
Powerful anti-Western hawks in the Islamic Revolutionary
Guards Corps (IRGC), who report to the Supreme Leader Ayatollah
Ali Khamenei, have been wary of the nuclear negotiations and
some preside over companies whose grip on the economy had grown
during sanctions.
Rouhani's call is in line with his preference for a greater
public say on strategic matters, traditionally vested with
Khamenei.
Last month, Rouhani presented a "cautious, tight" budget in
response to falling oil prices, which have fallen to just above
$50 a barrel. Iran's budget ending March 2015 is based on a
price of a $100 a barrel.
Proposed spending for that same budget was 6 percent above
the previous year, but this was a cut in real terms due to
inflation of 20 percent. The government hopes to meet the
deficit through more efficient taxation and non-oil exports.
"As the enforcer of our constitution, I would like, even for
once, to see conditions ripe to implement a tenet of the common
law calling for major issues - economic, social, political and
cultural - to be put to public referendum rather than
parliamentary vote," the president said to applause.
"Some 36 years have passed now and this article has not been
enforced even once."
Rouhani appealed to the economists for solutions on how to
improve the state's handling of subsidies, taxes, debt and the
financial system.
He also suggested he supported a resolution passed by
parliament in December to tax organisations overseen by Khamenei
and the armed forces, an unusual move by the legislature to
regulate areas dominated by the most powerful figures in the
country.
"We are trying to tax everyone across the board, but as soon
as we touch this or that institution, they make such a stink
about it," Rouhani said, apparently referring to the resolution,
which has been opposed by Islamic hardliners.
"Of course this government will do what it deems in people's
interest," he said. He added without elaborating: "Just be aware
that in some cases, the domestic political lobby is very strong,
very strong, more than you think."
