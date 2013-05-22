DUBAI Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said on Wednesday he would take up the ban of his close aide from the June 14 presidential vote with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iranian media reported on Wednesday.

Iran's electoral watchdog on Tuesday disqualified Esfandiar Rahim Mashaie, Ahmadinejad's former chief of staff, from running in the June 14 presidential vote.

"In my opinion there will be no problem with the Leader and I will take up this issue until the last moment with him," Ahmadinejad said on Wednesday, according to the ISNA news agency. "I am hopeful the problem will be solved." (Reporting By Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Pravin Char)