DUBAI May 22 Iranian President Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad said on Wednesday he would take up the ban of his
close aide from the June 14 presidential vote with Supreme
Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iranian media reported on
Wednesday.
Iran's electoral watchdog on Tuesday disqualified Esfandiar
Rahim Mashaie, Ahmadinejad's former chief of staff, from running
in the June 14 presidential vote.
"In my opinion there will be no problem with the Leader and
I will take up this issue until the last moment with him,"
Ahmadinejad said on Wednesday, according to the ISNA news
agency. "I am hopeful the problem will be solved."
