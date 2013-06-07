* Hardliners say past cooperation with US undermined Iran
* Moderate Rohani says talks helped forestall US attacks
By Zahra Hosseinian
DUBAI, June 7 Iran's presidential election
candidates clashed over foreign policy in their last televised
debate on Friday, with a hardline frontrunner saying a moderate
contender had undermined the country through past subservience
to Western powers.
The June 14 presidential vote will be the Islamic Republic's
first since the 2009 re-election of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad that led
to months of unrest by backers of the losing reformist side who
said his victory was rigged. Two reformist leaders have been
under house arrest since 2011.
With the field narrowed to largely hardline conservative
candidates, three televised debates have been held to generate
more public interest in the election. But with each lasting four
hours and set to a complex format devoting only short periods
for questions and answers, the initiative may do the opposite.
Hassan Rohani, a moderate who was Iran's chief nuclear
negotiator under reformist former president Mohammad Khatami,
defended his role in foreign policy then by saying he had headed
off a possible U.S. attack. He said Iran must avoid "extremism".
"During the presidency of Mr Khatami the country was saved
from a crisis ... two regional countries came under attack and
Iran was always in the list," he said, alluding to Afghanistan
and Iraq which border Iran to the east and west respectively.
"Iran managed to distance itself from that path through
wisdom and planning," said Rohani, who negotiated a suspension
in Iran's uranium enrichment programme that somewhat eased
tensions with Western powers, but which has been derided by
conservative rivals during the campaign. The programme resumed
after the hardline populist Ahmadinejad was elected in 2005.
Hardline candidate Saeed Jalili, Iran's current nuclear
negotiator, lambasted Iranian foreign policy during Khatami's
1997-2005 tenure and warned that Western powers could take
advantage of Iran becoming soft.
"At a time when some friends were saying .. we should avoid
unnecessary confrontations with them (Western powers), what were
the results?" said Jalili.
CRITICAL OF COOPERATION
"During the term of Mr Khatami and after all the cooperation
on Afghanistan, they (United States) called us 'the axis of
evil'. This method is wrong. If we want to pursue this method,
we will see those results."
Analysts say Iran's political establishment under clerical
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is intent on seeing a
loyal candidate enter office and avert any repeat of the 2009
turmoil, the worst in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
The Iranian state flatly denied doctoring the 2009 vote and
said the protests were fomented by Iran's foreign enemies.
Jalili has overseen a hardening in Iran's stance in talks
with six world powers seeking to restrain its nuclear programme.
He is tipped as a frontrunner thanks to close ties with
conservative power brokers and views similar to Khamenei's.
But Rohani, who is close to Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, a
pragmatic president in office between 1989 and 1997, has
attracted public interest in his candidacy through polished
television performances and calls for moderation and diplomacy.
"All of our problems stem from this - that we didn't make an
utmost effort to prevent the (nuclear) dossier from going to the
(U.N.) Security Council," said Rohani, the only cleric in the
presidential race.
"We need to get away from extremism. We should maintain the
country's interests and national security so as to provide
conditions where we create opportunities."
Iran's president generally manages domestic affairs
particularly the economy and can indirectly influence foreign
policy decisions. But overall state policy is the remit of
Khamenei, who wields decisive powers across government and the
military and security services.
In the wake of a heavy-handed security crackdown on all
forms of public dissent from Islamist orthodoxy after the 2009
election, many voters are sceptical anything will change through
the ballot box.
(Writing by Marcus George; Editing by Mark Heinrich)