TEHRAN Feb 27 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
and key ally and former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani won
most votes in the race for membership of the influential
Assembly of Experts, official results released on Saturday
showed.
Rafsanjani topped the ballot, with the pragmatist Rouhani
second. Friday's election for the 88-seat body, which has the
task of choosing the country's highest authority, the supreme
leader, was twinned with a vote for the 290-member parliament.
