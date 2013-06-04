* Behind scenes, Revolutionary Guards seen commanding vote
* Even some established figures irked by Guards' role
* Unclear which remaining candidate Guards may favour
By Babak Dehghanpisheh
June 4 With 10 days until Iran's presidential
election, voters have been able watch the candidates in debate,
but many remain unenthused, believing the result will depend not
on those on the platform but on powerful men in the background.
The Revolutionary Guards, a military force over 100,000
strong which also controls swathes of Iran's economy, is widely
assumed to have fixed the vote last time around, silenced those
who protested and to be preparing to anoint a favoured candidate
this year, having already narrowed down the field.
The successor to President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who steps
down after a second term, will remain subordinate to Supreme
Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. And many see the hand of the
Guards, the muscle of the Islamic Republic's clerical rulers, in
steering victory toward one of several conservative loyalists
-while stifling the kind of protests that followed the 2009
vote.
While many of the 75 million Iranians fret about an economy
labouring under international sanctions intended to disrupt
Tehran's nuclear programme, Guards commanders have made clear in
public statements that they will only accept a winner who is
both deeply loyal to Khamenei and committed to public order.
"The Revolutionary Guards are going to essentially be the
most important force in shaping the outcome of the elections,"
said Abbas Milani, director of the Iranian Studies programme at
Stanford University. If none of the eight candidates wins a
majority a week on Friday, the top two will contest a run-off.
But opposition activists, and even some establishment
figures, accuse the Guards - originally committed Islamists
entrusted with "protecting the revolution" when the Shah fell in
1979 - of already crossing a grey line into overtly political
action, notably by intimidating the Guardian Council of jurists
and clerics who vet candidates into barring candidates whom the
Guards saw as potentially troublesome to their own interests.
In an interview with ISNA news agency in January, Ali
Saeedi, the Supreme Leader's representative to the Revolutionary
Guards, created an uproar when he said that it was the duty of
the Guards to "engineer reasonable and logical elections".
LESSONS OF 2009
Estimated to control businesses handling up to a third of
the entire national economy, with members and former members in
a variety of powerful posts - as well as among the eight men
running for the presidency, and with close to 100,000 more
civilian reservists able to agitate among the population, the
Guards have many levers to further their institutional goals.
In previous elections, the Revolutionary Guards presented
themselves as above the fray, politically neutral and endorsing
no one candidate or interfering with the process in any way.
That changed four years ago.
As votes came in and Guards commanders began to fear that
Mir Hussein Mousavi, a liberal reformist, might sweep the poll
on the back of dismay at economic hardship under Ahmadinejad,
they and their paramilitary Basij reservist auxiliaries, stepped
in. The opposition complained that ballots from hundreds of
polling stations were either dumped or falsified.
When the incumbent was declared the winner by an absolute
majority in the first round within hours of the polls closing,
many voters were enraged. For days, millions took to the streets
across the country to protest. And it was security forces
controlled by the Guards who led attacks that silenced the
biggest domestic challenge to the establishment in 30 years.
Revolutionary Guard commanders have issued warnings in
recent weeks that they will not tolerate similar protests this
year. In the capital, residents report heavier security already,
with police in riot gear occasionally seen on patrol.
Just how sensitive the security forces are to potential
unrest was demonstrated on Saturday during a rally for candidate
Hassan Rohani, a cleric and the most moderate figure left in the
race. Opposition activists said several people were arrested
after some in the crowd chanted slogans in support of Mousavi,
who has been under house arrest for more than two years.
"They've created a highly intimidating, securitised
atmosphere in order to prevent a repeat of the 2009 protests,"
said Karim Sadjadpour of the Carnegie Endowment for
International Peace.
LEVERS OF POWER
The Guards' means are not only negative. They are also well
positioned to positively promote any candidate by calling on
their vast patronage network, observers say. Beyond the Guards
and Basij themselves, millions of Iranians work for the dozens
of companies linked to their military command or have ties to
the powerful charitable foundations controlled by the Guards.
The ease with which the Guards have interfered in recent
elections has rattled even some government officials.
"The military forces should not enter politics," Ali
Mottahari, a stalwart conservative parliamentarian from Tehran,
said in an interview with the Qanoun newspaper last week.
"This was the recommendation of the imam, which
unfortunately has been trampled on in recent years," he said,
suggesting the Guards' activities were at odds with the ideas of
the founding supreme leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
Particularly controversial has been the rejection by the
Guardian Council of Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, a former president
with impeccable revolutionary credentials who is viewed by
Khamenei loyalists as having moved close to the opposition.
The Guards did not disguise their satisfaction with the
decision of the Council to bar him from running. Last week, a
news agency linked to the Guards quoted a former Basij leader,
Reza Seraj, saying: "If (Rafsanjani) had been accepted by the
Guardian Council, he would have become the symbol of the
dialogue for change. And aside from the elections, this would
have had heavy and negative repercussions for the regime."
One opposition website even accused senior Guards figures of
pressuring the Council to change an initial decision to allow
Rafsanjani to stand. The website, Jonbeshe Rahe Sabz, said the
head of the Revolutionary Guards went in person to the Council's
office before it ruled to reject Rafsanjani's candidacy.
If the general goals of the Guards appear clear, it is less
obvious which of the eight candidates they prefer.
One possibility is a former member, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf,
the mayor of Tehran who commanded the Revolutionary Guard air
force from 1997 until 2000. The Mehr news service this week
carried a report in which it quoted Qassem Soleimani, commander
of the Guards' elite Quds Force - a body accused by Western
powers of hostile acts abroad - as telling an aide to Khamenei
that he personally would vote for Qalibaf.
Qalibaf himself has voiced sentiments in the campaign that
may be designed to appeal to his former comrades in the Guards.
In a debate on Friday, for example, he defended the role the
"military powers" played in Iran's economy.
But he also faces another former Guardsman, Saeed Jalili,
the chief nuclear negotiator and a wounded veteran of the
Iran-Iraq war, who is often hailed by Guards as a "living
martyr".
For many observers, a potential choice between different
candidates from the Revolutionary Guards reveals how far the
force will remain in control, whoever wins an election that
critics say is stage managed by the conservative establishment.
One liberal in his 30s, speaking anonymously from Tehran,
said he would not bother voting: "I'm sure there won't be a fair
election. It has always been manipulated."
Sadjadpour at the Carnegie Endowment said: "There is big a
question of whether the votes will even be counted. Or whether
Khamenei and the IRGC will simply make up the numbers out of
thin air - as many suspect that they did in 2009."
(Editing by Alastair Macdonald)