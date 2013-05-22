* Barring Rafsanjani, Mashaie could depress turnout
* Election will not change Iran's nuclear policy
* Supreme leader seen wanting compliant president
(Recasts, adds reaction from voters, Khomeini's daughter,
analysts)
By Yeganeh Torbati and Marcus George
DUBAI, May 22 Iran's clerical rulers may have
sought to remove any challenge to their grip by barring two
vivid contenders from next month's presidential election, but
they risk alienating voters already disillusioned by the violent
aftermath of the 2009 poll.
The June 14 vote will have little bearing on the policies
that have long put Iran at odds with the West - ranging from its
nuclear programme to its support for Syria's President Bashar
al-Assad and Lebanon's Shi'ite Hezbollah guerrillas.
These will remain firmly under the control of Supreme Leader
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has refused to curb sensitive atomic
work despite crippling Western sanctions and Israeli and U.S.
threats of military action. Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons.
Yet Iran's rulers have always seen a high election turnout,
as underpinning their legitimacy - hence the danger of voiding
them of any credibility in the eyes of voters by using the many
institutional levers available to limit free democratic choice.
The Guardian Council, a vetting body, disqualified
ex-President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, despite his hefty
political role in the past three decades, as well as Esfandiar
Rahim Mashaie, President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's former chief of
staff, leaving a field dominated by hardliners loyal to
Khamenei.
Ahmadinejad said on Wednesday he would ask Khamenei to
reverse the ban on Mashaie. Rafsanjani, a pillar of the 1979
Islamic Revolution who has held a series of powerful positions
in the past, will not appeal, his campaign chief said.
Barring surprises, their elimination sets the stage for a
Khamenei loyalist from the "principlist" camp to win - and will
disappoint many Iranians, notably those from urban and
middle-class backgrounds, who had hoped for a more open contest.
"I feel indifferent," said a 33-year-old dissident
journalist in Tehran who gave his name only as Hamed.
"Most people feel the same as long as they don't have a say
in the political arena, as long as the authorities are running
the election and can rig the votes at will and as long as the
ruling system can filter candidates at their own discretion."
STAYING AT HOME
A 27-year-old translator named Firouzeh said she had been
undecided about whether to vote. "Thanks to the Guardian Council
for disqualifying Hashemi (Rafsanjani). Now I can stay home on
election day without any doubts," she said sarcastically.
Khamenei is seen as wanting a more docile president than the
turbulent populist Ahmadinejad, who had often challenged his
authority, even though he had endorsed his divisive re-election.
In theory the supreme leader could reinstate the two
high-profile challengers in the race, but this seems unlikely.
"Khamenei surely signalled to the Guardian Council ... that
he did not want Rafsanjani or Mashaie to run," said Cliff
Kupchan of Eurasia Group, a political risk consultancy. "The
leader wants a pliant president and a calm election."
Ahmadinejad's 2009 triumph in a vote his opponents said was
rigged led to the worst popular unrest in the Islamic Republic's
history, severely damaging the ruling system's credentials.
Rafsanjani earned hardliners' wrath at the time for
criticising authorities' treatment of protesters.
His last-minute entry into the presidential race had already
captured the interest of Iranian voters - something which may
have prompted the decision to nip his candidacy in the bud.
"I was really surprised by the ferment and the
(pro-Rafsanjani) wave of joy that broke out in the country, and
in my opinion this wave upset the principlists," Tehran
University professor Sadeq Zibakalam told Asr-e Iran daily on
Tuesday.
Eshaq Jahangiri, head of Rafsanjani's campaign, was quoted
in ISNA news agency on Wednesday as saying the veteran
politician would not object to the Guardian Council's decision.
Rafsanjani was a close associate of Ayatollah Ruhollah
Khomeini, founder of the Islamic Republic, whose daughter has
voiced dismay at the ban on her late father's one-time aide.
"This act has no meaning other than creating a separation
between two companions of the Imam (Khomeini) and a disregarding
of the enthusiasm and interest of the people towards the system
and the elections," Zahra Mostafavi wrote in a letter on the
Jamaran news site, thought to be linked to Khomeini's family.
"The gradual separation between the two of you (Khamenei and
Rafsanjani) will be the biggest blow to the revolution and the
system," she wrote. "The Imam always said: 'These two are good
when they are together'."
AHMADINEJAD'S OPTIONS
Ahmadinejad, who cannot run for a third consecutive term
himself, said he would challenge the ban on Mashaie, calling him
a "righteous person and beneficial for the country", ISNA said.
Ahmadinejad has in the past threatened to reveal evidence of
corruption by his rivals, though analysts said any such
challenge to the ruling establishment would carry grave risks.
"The institutional leverage available to the supreme leader
and his allies will outweigh any evidence or anything that
Ahmadinejad and his team have up their sleeve," said Yasmin
Alem, a U.S.-based expert on Iran's electoral system.
Hardliners loathe Mashaie, seeing him as figurehead of a
"deviant" nationalist current bent on undermining clerical rule.
Nevertheless, Ahmadinejad, an ambitious, fiery figure, seems
reluctant to see his own political power eclipsed. The former
Revolutionary Guard commander is thought to remain popular with
many poorer Iranians, especially in the provinces, who have
benefited from his cash handouts and local development projects.
Two prominent reformists, former nuclear negotiator Hassan
Rohani and Mohammad Reza Aref, a former vice-president under
ex-President Mohammad Khatami, remain in the race but they lack
the charisma and organisation to make much impact, according to
Ali Ansari, an Iran analyst at St Andrew's University in
Scotland.
He said Saeed Jalili, Iran's current nuclear negotiator, was
emerging as the frontrunner among Khamenei loyalists who also
include Tehran mayor Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and former Foreign
Minister Ali Akbar Velayati.
"Basically Jalili is the man to beat, this is how the script
is intended to go now," Ansari said. "A nice, tidy election
unless Ahmadinejad chooses to do something disruptive."
The defeated opposition candidates in the 2009 election,
Mir-Hossein Mousavi and Mehdi Karoubi, are under house arrest
and their "Green Movement" has been cowed and suppressed.
France said their fate showed that Iran's elections would be
held in a "climate of growing repression" and criticised the
bans imposed by the Guardian Council on would-be candidates.
This "shows the extent the Iranian system is bolted", said
Foreign Ministry spokesman Philippe Lalliot. "The eligibility
criteria undeniably lacks transparency."
(Additional reporting by Zahra Hosseinian in Zurich and John
Irish in Paris.; Writing by Alistair Lyon)