* Iran expected to speed up opening to the world
* Big reformist gains, key conservatives lose seats
* Poll seen as a post-sanctions turning point
* Conservatives still have upper hand in ruling system
By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin
DUBAI, Feb 29 Iran's President Hassan Rouhani
and his allies won big gains in elections that could deepen the
country's engagement with the world after his government ended
years of sanctions by agreeing to curb its nuclear programme.
The outcome shown in the latest results on Monday was a blow
to the conservative Islamic establishment, although it retains
decisive power due to Iran's unique dual system of clerical and
republican rule.
Most of the lawmakers who did not make it to the new
parliament strongly opposed the nuclear deal, including Mehdi
Koochakzadeh, who called Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif
"a traitor", and Roohollah Hosseinian, who threatened to bury
the negotiators under cement for agreeing to concessions to
world powers.
"This election can be a turning point in the history of the
Islamic Republic," said an editorial in reformist newspaper
Mardom-Salari, whose managing editor, Mostafa Kavakebian, won a
parliamentary seat in Tehran according to the early results.
Rouhani and allied centrists and reformers won 15 out of the
16 Tehran seats in the Assembly of Experts, final election
results for Tehran showed, ousting two prominent conservatives
including the speaker of the powerful clerical body.
"The biggest achievement of this election is the return of
reformists to the ruling system ... so they won't be called
seditionists or infiltrators anymore," he said, referring to
hardliners who accused reformists of links to the West.
The results, carried on state news agency IRNA, suggest
conservatives could lose their dominance of the 88-member body,
which is tasked with choosing the next supreme leader, the
country's most powerful position.
The twin polls, for the assembly and parliament, were seen
by analysts as a crucial moment for Iran after years of
isolation, and a vote of confidence in Rouhani's government and
his detente policy with the West.
KEY CONSERVATIVES OUT
Rouhani's allies were also due to take all 30 parliamentary
seats in the Tehran constituency, according to preliminary
results, up from just two previously.
But their gains outside the capital were more limited, with
conservatives keeping hold of many seats in both bodies.
The hardline chairman of the Assembly of Experts, Mohammad
Yazdi, lost his seat. So did Mohammad-Taghi Mesbah-Yazdi, an
arch-conservative who was widely seen as the spiritual mentor to
former conservative president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
A prominent exception was Ahmad Jannati, who squeezed in at
16th place. Jannati is also the chairman of the Guardian
Council, a cleric vetting body that disqualified the majority of
reformist candidates from running for the elections.
Leading conservative lawmakers who opposed Iran's new oil
and gas contracts aimed at attracting foreign investment and
economic reforms proposed by Rouhani's government, also lost
their seats, according to final results.
That opens the way for changes to economic policy that will
boost foreign investment and trade with the West, businessmen
and analysts said.
BOOST FOR TRADE, INVESTMENT
The outgoing parliament had acted as a brake on Rouhani's
plans to strengthen the private sector, tackle corruption and
welcome foreign investors.
"In economic affairs the next parliament will be much better
than the current parliament," said economist Saeed Leylaz, once
an advisor to reformist former president Mohammad Khatami.
In his first comment since the polls, Iran's deeply
anti-Western Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei praised the
high turnout. He made no direct comment on the results but
suggested the newly elected bodies should not be influenced by
the West.
Hossein Shariatmadari, editor-in-chief of Kayhan, a
newspaper closely associated with Khamenei, accused reformists
of trying to create what he called an "illusion of a victory".
"The structure of the Iran's ruling system is such that no
political faction can change the main policies rooted in its
core principles. People's vote is limited to the responsibility
they have been given in the constitution," Shariatmadari wrote.
Iran's political system places significant power in the
hands of the conservative Islamic establishment including the
Guardian Council, which vets all laws passed by parliament.
A Reuters tally of official results published so far
suggested a strong showing by the pro-Rouhani camp and
independents. Reformists had 58 seats, conservatives 105, and
independents 46, results showed, excluding Tehran where results
remain preliminary.
Analysts say the large number of independents may be
significant as they could cooperate across ideological lines
with Rouhani's government. There will have to be run-off
contests for 34 seats in late April because no one won the
required 25 percent of votes cast. More than a dozen of the
initial winners in those contests were women.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, Babak Dehghanpisheh and
Sam Wilkin, Editing by William Maclean and Philippa Fletcher)