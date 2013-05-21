* Obstacles accessing filtered, international websites
* Web users see link to first presidential vote since '09
* Final list of approved candidates to be known this week
By Yeganeh Torbati
DUBAI, May 21 Iranians are struggling with
slower Internet speeds and limited access ahead of an
unpredictable presidential election that has put hardline
Islamist authorities on alert for possible unrest.
Experts and web users say they believe the Internet
obstacles are related to the June 14 presidential vote, the
first since 2009 polls in which accusations of fraud - denied by
the government - kindled months of protests organised in part
via social networking sites like Facebook and Twitter.
Iranian officials denied any connection between the Internet
disruptions and the upcoming vote. But, after the disputed
re-election of President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad four years ago,
they are wary of the possibility of further unrest this time
around.
The last-minute entries of moderate former president Akbar
Hashemi Rafsanjani and Ahmadinejad ally Esfandiar Rahim Mashaie
have shaken up what was expected to be a limited race between
hardline conservatives close to clerical Supreme Leader
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and hostile to Ahmadinejad.
The populist Ahmadinejad, who has fallen out with Khamenei,
is limited by law to two consecutive presidential terms.
Iran's Guardian Council was due to present a final list of
approved candidates to the Interior Ministry on Tuesday. The
ministry then has two days to announce the approved names.
The opposition website Kaleme reported on Monday that
security had been heightened in Tehran, apparently to counter
any protests should the candidacies of Rafsanjani or Mashaie be
rejected by the council.
Iranian web users, who number some 45 million according to
official figures, have grappled with increased obstacles to
using the Internet since the 2009 election.
Kaleme said on Monday Internet speeds had dropped in much of
Tehran and that in some parts of the capital, accessing the Web
had become impossible - which would prevent dissidents from
mustering protests online as they did after the 2009 vote.
Hamed, 33, a dissident freelance journalist living in
Tehran, said his clients now have resorted to sending him files
by loading them onto CDs and transporting them by courier.
"We get things done but with more time spent," Hamed told
Reuters via email.
INTERNATIONAL WEBSITES BLOCKED
Many Iranians used Virtual Private Network (VPN) software to
bypass the government's extensive web filter. But the government
blocked access to most VPNs, which make computers look as if
they are located in another country, in March.
Since then, experts said, Iranians have faced slower access
to encrypted international websites using the Secure Sockets
Layer protocol, with addresses beginning with "https", such as
Google Inc.'s email service Gmail, and this could push
them to resort to unencrypted sites easily watched by the state.
"SSL services are being throttled by the government to
create a system of incentives or coercion not to use them," said
Collin Anderson, a U.S.-based Internet researcher who focuses on
Iran. "That affects Gmail and pretty much anything that you want
a layer of security on."
A similar Internet blockade was put in place in February
2012, ahead of parliamentary elections.
Several Iranian Web users said they have had trouble
accessing their Gmail accounts in the last three weeks. Elham,
an Internet user from the northeastern city of Mashhad, told
Reuters that since late April, any VPN she tries to use only
works for about two minutes before she is disconnected.
She and Hamed declined to be fully named for fear of
repercussion for speaking to a foreign reporter.
One man in his 30s who works at an Internet Service Provider
(ISP) company in Tehran confirmed that most VPNs were down and
those still up were crashing within two minutes.
He added: "Fewer and fewer people are using Twitter in
recent days which shows their problems accessing the net."
Iranian officials denied any link between the disruptions
and the election. "Numerous parameters contribute to the speed
of the Internet and the approach of elections will not have any
role," Ali Hakim Javadi, head of Iran's Information Technology
Organisation, told ISNA news agency.