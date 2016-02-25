* Cleric known for fiery anti-Western opinions

* Says God helped him block U.S. agents from polls

* Called U.S. troops in Iraq "bloodthirsty wolves"

* Suggested house arrest for opposition leaders in 2009

Feb 25 Powerful anti-Western cleric Ahmad Jannati will almost certainly be re-elected to Iran's Assembly of Experts on Friday, putting him in position to play a key role in its selection of the next supreme leader if and when Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dies.

Elections for parliament are also scheduled for Friday, but it is the outcome of the assembly vote that is likely to have a much greater long-term impact, given that it has exclusive power to select, monitor and dismiss Iran's most powerful authority.

Even by the standards of Iran's clerical establishment, Jannati is known for his virulently anti-Western opinions, once accusing the West of having created al Qaeda and describing U.S. forces in Iraq as "bloodthirsty wolves".

In remarks echoed by Khamenei, Jannati this week accused the United States and Britain of trying to influence Friday's votes.

"The United States and the United Kingdom were trying to take advantage of the Iranian elections and send their agents and infiltrators into the Assembly of Experts, but God helped us and we managed to identify and block them all," he was quoted as saying by the Fars news agency on Wednesday.

Nearly eighty percent of candidates for the assembly were rejected by the Guardian Council, which has the power to vet laws and candidates. Jannati has chaired the 12-man council since 1988, and has played an active role in disqualifying reformist and liberal contenders in the past.

Among those disqualified from running for the assembly on Friday was Hassan Khomeini, an ally of pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani and grandson of the late founder of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomenei.

Rouhani and his ally, former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, are both members of the assembly and will run again in Friday's vote.

Made up of 88 Mujtahids or Islamic theologians, assembly members are elected by popular vote to eight-year terms. It has never exercised its right to dismiss a leader, but it has turned into a potential arena for competition between rival factions in Iran's complex power structure.

The next assembly is expected to choose the successor to Khamenei, given his age -- he is 76 -- and rumoured ill health. The supreme leader has the last say on all state matters, including foreign policy, with constitutional authority over the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government as well as the military and media.

"The assembly vote is very important," said a pro-reform former official running for parliament. "If we want a more moderate approach internationally and domestically, then the country needs a less hardline leader."

ROUHANI CRITIC

Jannati, 89, is a founding member of a religious school in Iran's holy city of Qom that emphasizes belief in Shi'ite Islam's 12th Imam, of Hidden Imam, who Shi'ites believe will reappear at a time of tyranny and sinfulness to spread the faith across the world.

Besides chairing the Guardian Council, he is a member of the influential Expediency Council, whose members are selected by the supreme leader and which serves to resolve disputes between the Guardian Council and the parliament.

As a leader of Friday prayers in Tehran, Jannati has criticised Rouhani's attempts to end Iran's global isolation.

The cleric also backed the disputed re-election of hardline president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in 2009. Months of mass protests were crushed by the state security apparatus, headed by the Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and its affiliated Basij militia volunteers.

He responded to the uprising against alleged ballot fraud by recommending opposition leaders Mehdi Karoubi and Mirhossein Mousavi be put under house arrest.

In a Friday prayer sermon at the time he said: "What I suggest to the judiciary is to cut their communications, shut their house doors, restrict their moves so they cannot send or receive messages. Their telephone and internet should be cut and they should be imprisoned in their house."

Those measures were put into effect.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Additional reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by William Maclean and Sonya Hepinstall)